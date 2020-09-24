If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

N95 masks for sale online are easier to come by these days, but you have to be willing to pay inflated prices.

What you might not realize is that Amazon has another fantastic option that’s far less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks with a rare price discount.

These are Amazon’s only KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like the coronavirus — that means they filter even better than most 3M N95 face masks.

There’s also a special deal right now that gets you five additional BNX A96 masks made in the USA with each 10-pack of Powecom masks, dropping your price per mask to just $2.60.

Head over to Amazon’s disposable respirator page and you can actually find N95 masks in stock from leading brands like 3M, Honeywell, and more. The best value is probably the 20-pack of Harley Brand N95 masks, which are almost impossible to find anywhere else. N95 masks like these options from Moldex, 3M, Honeywell, and Harley Brand are considered the gold standard in COVID-19 protection, and they’re still in short supply amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why if you want some, you have to be willing to pay inflated prices. What you might not realize though, is that there’s another option out there that’s just as good and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, it’s not “just as good,” it’s actually even better!

For basic protection in low-risk situations, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are fine. They’re also on sale right now at the lowest price ever. You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a little sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth face masks in stock right now. For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

As far as higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding on public transportation, you need much better protection than those 3-ply masks and cloth masks can offer. Don’t worry… we’ve got you covered.

Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. Most N95 masks from 3M have been found by NIOSH to filter between 95% and 97% od small airborne particles like human coronaviruses, so these Powecom masks offer even better protection than the market leader.

You’ll easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks only cost $45 for a 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $38.99 — that’s under $4 per mask! What’s more, this is a straight discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock too long.

On top of the discount, there’s another reason to stock up right now. Each 10-pack of Powecom masks comes with five additional BNX A96 face masks for free! They’re made in the USA and lab tests suggest they filter up to 99% of 3-micron particles, which is about as good as the Powecom masks. With that added bonus, you’re basically paying $2.60 per mask for the best protection money can buy.

There’s no question that those masks are our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3.00 each. SupplyAID masks are just as good, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

Also of note as far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 3-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, and 12-packs of large 16oz Purell bottles, with that last option offering the lowest price per ounce for Purell on Amazon. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if you want even better value.

