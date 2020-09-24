Marvel may have postponed its Phase 4 movies to 2021, but there’s no shortage of rumors about the future of the MCU.

A trusted insider revealed that one of the most exciting Phase 4 films might get one of the best possible cameos in the MCU so far.

A less believable leak suggests an equally epic cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one that many Marvel fans would appreciate.

Disney confirmed our worst fears earlier this week when it postponed Black Widow to May 2021. It’s not like it was a big surprise, considering that the novel coronavirus pandemic is hardly contained. Theaters are open but people aren’t going to see new films, and Disney wants to make the most of Black Widow by giving it the theatrical debut it deserves. We were expecting another delay since recent rumors seemed to indicate a release on Disney+ might be out of the question. Disney then teased that the only Marvel production to hit its streaming service this year would be WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier postponed to 2021. I speculated that Black Widow has to precede The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as certain events in the film set up part of the action in the TV show. We’ll have to wait and see whether those plot rumors were accurate, but it certainly looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could end up being delayed as well.

WandaVision seems like it’ll be the only MCU Phase 4 action we get to see this year, as it’s unclear when Loki will launch. That’s Marvel’s third TV series that should have been completed this year, in time for an early 2021 release. But there’s no shortage of Marvel rumors as work on the MCU resumes, and now there is a wild new rumor about one of the biggest movies of MCU Phase 4 that I desperately want to be true.

I’ve read plenty of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks and rumors so far to make up my mind about the importance of these two titles in the upcoming storyline. I think the TV show and the Strange sequel will deliver pivotal story details and influence everything about to come, both in Phase 4 and in the grander scheme of things in the MCU.

We’ll get to see Wanda’s character from an entirely different angle in WandaVision. The most powerful Avenger might also be one of the most troubled ones, and that’s totally understandable given the personal trauma she has experienced. Everyone she ever cared about died around her, and Wanda is about to create a perfect universe where she gets to have a normal life with Vision. That includes a marriage and children.

Somewhere along the way, things may go wrong and she might snap. It may be very well that Stephen Strange brings Wanda back from her fake universe, angering her in the process to the point where she’ll finally crack. Some rumors say Scarlett Witch will turn and become one of the antagonists in Strange 2, quite possibly the main villain. The film will also offer plenty of other exciting cameos, including Avengers from different realities and maybe even some mutants.

A rumor from a trusted insider a few days ago said that Marvel wants high-profile cameos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which might include Tom Cruise as Iron Man from an alternate reality. That would be an incredible Easter egg for those Marvel fans who know that Cruise wanted to play Tony Stark in the late ’90s, but the deal reportedly fell through.

Unlike the Tom Cruise rumor, which comes from a credible source, there’s also a new report from a far less trustworthy source that says Marvel might be looking at John Krasinski for an unexpected role. The actor is a fan favorite to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, although Marvel has never acknowledged that it might be considering Krasinski for the role. The actor did address those rumors in the past, without confirming his involvement in the project.

Fans already know that Krasinski was short-listed for the Captain America role that went to Chris Evans. That’s where this wild rumor comes in, saying that Marvel wants Krasinski to play a different version of Rogers in Doctor Strange 2 movie.

Having Avengers from alternate realities appear in Strange 2 is a critical step towards establishing the Secret Wars storyline as the main overarching theme of the MCU now that the Infinity War storyline ended with Endgame and Spider-Man 2. And if the Tom Cruise rumor is accurate, then it would be just amazing to see other high-profile actors play alternate Avengers. Krasinski playing Steve Rogers should deliver some memorable scenes for the MCU.

Again, there’s no reason to trust the Krasinski rumor at this time, but it would be an exciting development for the MCU storyline. Having Krasinski play Mr. Fantastic would be even better, of course. But if Krasinski has too many other projects he’s working on to be locked into multiple MCU movies, a Captain America cameo would be a lot easier to pull off — and it would be immensely rewarding for diehard fans.