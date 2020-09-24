If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone in search of Purell will find two terrific options right now: 12-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles and 12-packs of Purell 20z pump bottles are both in stock and sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price anywhere online.

If you’re not insistent on getting sanitizer from the Purell brand, Amazon also has Clorox hand sanitizer in stock right now at great prices — it’s actually even a little bit stronger than Purell.

Medex hand sanitizer is another terrific alternative because it has the exact same formulation as Purell for less money.

Purell prices have been so high for the past few months, but Amazon finally has some in stock at prices that actually aren’t gouged. In fact, they’re sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices on the internet! Both 12-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles and 12-packs of Purell 20z pump bottles are in stock today at the lowest prices since the coroanvirus pandemic began. Neither one of these listings will be in stock for very long though, so you’ll definitely need to hurry if you want to get in on the action.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can also find Medex hand sanitizer with the same formulation as Purell in stock, and it’s a popular brand that’s sold by stores including CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It’s also a good idea to stock up on face masks while there are some great deals to be found. Best-selling 3-ply face masks are down to $0.29 each thanks to a coupon, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that are perfect for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people are back in stock for the first time in a while. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! 10-packs are on sale for $38.99 instead of $45 and each one comes with 5 additional BNX A96 masks that block 99% of small particles and are made right here in the USA.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 (2.60 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 ($0.29 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On top of all that, there’s one more option for hand sanitizer you should consider as you look to stock up on essentials that help prevent coronavirus infections. Were you aware that Clorox makes hand sanitizer as well?

Indeed, the company best-known for making every type of bleach and spray cleaner you can imagine also cooks up hand sanitizer, and it’s obviously among the best sanitizer out there. In fact, at 71%, it even has a slightly higher alcohol content than Purell! It’s made right here in the USA and there are not one but two listings in stock right now for nice big 33.8-ounce Clorox hand sanitizer refills. You can also pick up 16.9-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer and the same large pump bottles in 2-packs.

These bottles were designed for use in a touchless dispenser, but you can easily pop open the twist top and use these large bottles to refill any hand sanitizer bottles you already have. On top of that, you can check out the reviews to see that one handy buyer actually just screwed on a spray top to use Clorox hand sanitizer right out of the bottle. In either case, you’ll be getting one of the best hand sanitizers out there for much less than you’ll pay for Purell right now. We expect these to sell out quickly though, so get in on the action while you still have time.

We’ve included both listings below so you’ll hopefully be able to snag the second one when the first one sells out. Note that the price on the second listing is $9 higher than the first, but that’s still a great price and it ships much quicker since it’s Prime-eligible.

Clorox 02176 Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces $16.44 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Touchless Dispenser Refill, 1 Liter (30243) $23.85 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 01753CT Hand Sanitizer Push Button Dispenser Refill, 1000mL Bag (Case of 6) $99.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.