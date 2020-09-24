If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Anker is one of the best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon, and it’s definitely Anker’s most popular model among our readers. Why? Because it offers fantastic performance that rivals entry-level and mid-range Roomba models for just $220. What’s more, it goes on sale all the time despite the fact that its full retail price is already so much better than any Roomba. Head over to Amazon’s RoboVac 11S page right now and you’ll find a $30 coupon that cuts your cost to just $189.99!

That’s a terrific price indeed, especially when you consider that this is a top model with a whopping 19,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Before you pick one up, however, there’s another deal you’ll definitely want to know about. On Thursday for one day only, Amazon is running a killer Gold Box deal that slashes renewed Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaners to just $119.99.

That price is absolutely unbeatable. As for what you can expect from a renewed RoboVac, the most important thing to note is that have 90 days to return it for a full refund, no questions asked. If you’re not happy for some reason, just send it back. Here are the rest of the key details from Amazon about renewed products:

Amazon renewed products

This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.

There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.

Products with batteries will exceed 80% capacity relative to new.

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic box.

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

And here are the RoboVac 11S bullet points supplied by Anker to tell you a little more about this model:

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85″) but with quiet operation and increased suction at 1300Pa for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, a welcome guide, and our worry-free 3-month warranty.

