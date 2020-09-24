If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a distinct chill in the air and the sun starts to set earlier in the day. The leaves begin to turn into more reds, oranges, and browns and the foliage sights are sure to please. Fall is arguably the best season of the year (depending on who you ask, but if it’s me, I definitely say yes). The cool weather and seasonal treats are just a few of the top aspects of the time of year. Halloween and Thanksgiving are celebrated during it, giving you plenty of reasons to decorate your home. Even if you aren’t hosting anybody for the holidays, you don’t want to be the only person on your block who doesn’t have anything on your lawn, patio, deck, or in your windows. Whether you’re someone who is going all out with an inflatable pumpkin and setting up for a community-wide haunted house, or you just want to look slightly festive, we’ve got you covered. Below are our picks to help you get your home in the fall spirit with top outdoor decorations for the season.

Garland isn’t only for winter

Spruce up your front steps and your banisters with the help of Severino Thanksgiving Decorations Lighted Fall Garland. The orange and yellow leaves are illuminated by vibrant LED lights that are perfect for fall decoration needs. This will create a warm atmosphere, no matter what you place it. You can choose between a pack of one or a pack of two, and it comes with 16 feet of 20 LED lights and even more leaves. It runs on two AA batteries (not included), so you don’t have to plug it in. This is great for any time of day, as in the light, it looks like fall leaves and, at night, it lights up. Made from PVC material, it is waterproof and safe to use.

Orange and yellow leaves

20 LED lights per strand, each of which is 16 feet

Runs on two AA batteries

Severino Thanksgiving Decorations Lighted Fall Garland,Thankgiving Decor Waterproof Maple Leaf…

Hang these wherever you want

If you’re looking to add a little ambiance to your backyard or flair to your front yard, consider the ExcMark Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights. Add illuminated charm to your outdoor area with these lanterns, as they come in a pack of two. The lanterns are solar-powered, so you don’t have to plug them in and spend energy. They will sit on any surface and be hung anywhere, as they especially look great on shepherd hooks. These provide a swirling light display as they spin in the wind.

Two lanterns in a pack

Solar-powered

Sit on any surface or can be hung

{2 Pack} Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights Metal LED Decorative Light for Garden Patio Court…

For an astronomical feel

Light up the night with a moon-shaped light like the Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon. This solar-powered garden light casts a beautiful glow as the bulb represents a full moon and the crescent moon shape will offer swirls. It will turn on automatically at night for up to six hours when fully charged. It measures 7.5″ x 3″ x 40″ and is made from stainless steel and glass. This is great for decorating pathways, gardens, lawns, and courtyards. It is weather-resistant and durable to outlast tough weather conditions. All you’ll need to do to power it up is turn on the power button.

Full moon and crescent moon shape

Made from stainless steel and glass

Turns on automatically at night for up to six hours

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Water…

Spook your neighbors

For those who want to keep their gardens clear of animals intruding and maybe keep kids off their lawn too, check out the Homarden Garden Scare Cats. You’ll receive these three fall decorations and they are in the shape of black cats. This is a humane repellent for other animals, as the metal cat silhouette is made from coated galvanized steel with marble eyes that will last years. There are three different poses, so they don’t all look like the same cat. You can either mount these or hang them from a tree with the hardware to do either provided.

Three black cat silhouettes

Marble eyes

Can be mounted or hung

Homarden Garden Scare Cats – Humane Pest Control Outdoor Statues with Reflective Eyes (Set of…

A festive flag

The AVOIN Happy Halloween Garden Flag will get your yard in the fall spirit. You can choose a garden size that’s 12.5″ x 18″ or an even larger one for your home that’s 28″ x 40″. But we prefer the garden one, because it can be placed in so many different areas. Made from spun polyester, it is weather-resistant and can be washed in the machine. It won’t fade and it has a ghost, pumpkin, and black cat on it. It is double-sided, so you’ll see the same design on either side. It does not come with a flag pole.

Decorative flag for your garden or home

Can be washed in the machine

Won’t fade

AVOIN Happy Halloween Garden Flag Vertical Double Sized, Spooky Ghost Pumpkin Jack O'Lantern Bl…

