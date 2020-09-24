If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to chargers and charging accessories for any and all of the portable gadgets you can think of, there’s always one name that comes to mind. That’s right, we’re talking about Anker. There is no brand on the planet that is more trusted than Anker when it comes to chargers, cables, and just about anything else you can think of related to refueling your precious gadgets and gizmos. In fact, there are plenty of people out there who prefer Anker products to OEM charging accessories.

The best thing about Anker products is that in addition to being well-made and extremely reliable, they’re affordable. Anker’s prices typically blow away the competition even without any discounts, but, on Thursday, there’s a big one-day sale on some of Anker’s most popular models. You’ll find everything from Anker wireless chargers and portable chargers to a $30 bundle with a best-selling car charger and smartphone mount. You can also pick up a 2-pack of 3ft USB-C to Lightning cables, which is crazy since Apple charges $19 for just one cable.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger – $37.49

Colossal capacity: 26800mAh of power charges most phones over 6 times, tablets at least 2 times and any other USB device multiple times.

High-Speed Charging: 3 USB output ports equipped with Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology ensure high-speed charging for three devices—simultaneously (Not compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge).

Recharge 2X Faster: Dual Micro USB (20W) input offers recharge speeds up to twice as fast as standard portable chargers—a full recharge takes just over 6 hours while using both input ports (wall charger not included).

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 10000mAh Portable Charger – $23.99

Portable Power: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our slimmest PD power banks yet, with enough capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ iPad Pro.

Triple Charging Modes: 18W Power-Delivery USB-C port, PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and trickle-charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

Rapid Recharge: Power up your PowerCore in just 4. 5 hours with a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger (not included). Recharging via USB-A charger and cable (not included) will take approximately 10. 2 hours.

Anker 15W Max Wireless Charger – $19.99

The Need for Speed: With up to 15W max charging speeds, 11W efficient charging for the Google Pixel 4, 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to refuel iPhones up to 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave is bridging the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds.

Premium Design: An aluminum base is designed for greater heat dissipation, ensuring a more stable charging experience, while anti-slip silicone pads keep your phone or AirPods in place while powering up.

Universal Compatibility: PowerWave Alloy Pad is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, and AirPods wireless charging cases.

iPhone 11 Charger, Anker USB C to Lightning Cable – $17.99

Power Delivery: Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8,X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

Charge and Sync: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge.

Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12× longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12,000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

Anker Power Strip with USB C – $22.49

Usb Expansion: Equipped with 1 USB-C port, 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports, and 2 AC outlets to power and charge up to 5 devices simultaneously.

High-Speed Charging: Deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers an optimized 12W charge via the 2 USB-A ports.

Space-Saving and Portable: Featuring a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home, in the dorm room, or in your travel bag.

