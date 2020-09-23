If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two types of coronavirus face masks that our readers swarm Amazon to get.

The first is the Powecom KN95 face mask, which is the only FDA-authorized KN95 mask on Amazon and was found by NIOSH to filter even more efficiently than most 3M N95 masks.

Jointown 3-ply face masks are also wildly popular for lower-risk situations since they’re best-sellers that only cost $0.29 per mask.

There’s one more option on Amazon that you should also check out: WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks, which are reusable cloth masks with a special antimicrobial coating that supposedly kills germs on contact.

We all have pandemic fatigue right now, but we need to remain vigilant if we want to keep ourselves and our families as safe as possible. This is especially true now that schools have reopened across the country. At this point, most doctors think we’ll have to continue to wear face masks whenever we leave our homes for at least another year. That might sound extreme, but we’ve already seen what happens when careless people stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

There’s obviously no way for you to control what most other people do, but you can do your part to keep yourself and your family safe by doing three things in particular. First, practice social distancing. Second, wash your hands with strong hand sanitizer (Purell sold directly by Amazon is in stock right now at the lowest price on the internet!) anytime you touch an object or surface in a public space. And third, wear a face mask anytime you leave your home.

Amazon’s hottest option right now for low-risk situations is the 50-pack of Jointown 3-layer face masks. They’ve been Amazon’s best-selling face masks for months, and our readers have picked up tens of thousands of boxes. They’re on sale right now for just 40¢ per mask thanks to a coupon you can clip, so it’s the perfect time to load up.

For higher-risk situations, you absolutely must stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks while they’re on sale with a rare discount. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, which means they’ve been tested and verified by NIOSH. In fact, not only did NIOSH test them, the agency found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks, plus they come with two awesome bonuses in addition to a discount from the normal $45 price per 10-pack!

On top of those great options, there’s one more type of mask you should definitely check out. Both of the masks listed above are disposable, so you definitely need to discard them after a few uses at most. But there’s another type of popular face mask on Amazon that’s meant to be washable and reusable for a period of time, and it even has a special added layer of safety that you won’t find on traditional face masks.

WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks look like many other masks you see on Amazon or while you’re out and about. They’re actually made of jersey material, so they sort of look like some homemade face masks you’ve seen around. These are special masks though, and they differentiate themselves from similar offerings in a few important ways.

First of all, they’re 3-layer masks as opposed to the 1-layer face masks that many people make themselves. This means you have much better protection while you’re wearing one, and you’re less likely to spread the novel coronavirus if you’re infected. But what’s really cool about these face masks is the fact that the material has a special antimicrobial coating that kills germs that get stuck on the mask. What’s more, these masks are reusable and the coating is said to last for up to 10 washes.

Popular WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks are sold in packs of 50 so you’ll get tons of use out of them if you wash each one a few times and reuse it. They’re also available at a new lower price right now on Amazon, so you’ll only pay 53¢ each for either black or white masks!

