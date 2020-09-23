If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to coronavirus face masks, our readers are all stocking up on Powecom KN95 face masks this week while they’re discounted. They’re the only NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is better than most 3M N95 masks.



Jointown 3-ply face masks are also top sellers on Amazon while they’re down to just $0.29 each.

Those are both great options, but lots of people are going for something else instead: Black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth masks, that are sleek and stylish ways to keep safe.

If you’re not inside your home, you should be wearing a face mask. Period. End of story. Face coverings protect you from becoming infected with the novel coronavirus if someone nearby is sick. And since it can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear, wearing a face mask also protects those around you in case you have the disease without knowing it. People can spread the novel disease by coughing, sneezing, singing, yelling, or even just talking normally during a conversation, and face masks can dramatically reduce the odds of spreading or contracting the virus.

When it comes to any situation that is even remotely high-risk like riding public transportation, working in an office, or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you need very good protection if you want to be as safe as possible. It doesn’t get any better than Powecom KN95 face masks, which are shockingly affordable thanks to a rare discount right now at Amazon. They’re the only KN95 masks in stock at Amazon that are on the FDA-authorized list. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to block up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 face mask you can get! On top of that, each 10-pack comes with a free face shield as well as five BNX A96 masks that are made in the USA and filter up to 99% of 3-micron particles.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Adjustable Face Shield (1… $39.99 Available from Amazon

As far as lower-risk situations like being outdoors while practicing social distancing, you don’t need something quite as effective and you can save some money by stocking up on other masks. Most people wear those blue 3-ply face masks you see everywhere, like these best-selling masks from Amazon. Those are great, but there’s another option that many people have been searching for lately. That’s right, we’re talking about black face masks that are far sleeker and more stylish, and we found a few terrific options for you today at Amazon.

PM Performotor black 3-Ply face masks are the best-selling and highest-rated option on Amazon for disposable masks. They’re just like the blue 3-ply masks everyone wears, but they’re jet black instead and they only cost $0.30 per mask. If those sell out, Bingfone black 3-Ply face masks are just as good and they only cost another $0.04 per mask right now. If you want something that’s comparable for much less month, Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks are terrific and they’re on sale right now for just $1.95 each.

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon

Disposable Face Mask 3Ply Face Masks with Elastic Ear Loops Dust Proof Non-woven Safety Masks,… $16.78 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

Those of you on the lookout for reusable cloth masks as opposed to disposable face masks will find a few terrific options as well. The highest-quality options that are in stock right now are likely the Auliné Collection black reusable face mask, which has the best ratings on Amazon, and Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks that are on sale right now for just $1.47 each.

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $29.49 ($1.47 / mask) Available from Amazon

Auliné Collection 4PK Made in USA Cotton Fabric Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask, Black 4 P… $25.97 ($6.49 / mask) Available from Amazon

