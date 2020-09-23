If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Trying to find a way to fit all of your cups, bowls, silverware, glasses, plates, containers, spices, and food in your kitchen cabinets is like completing a puzzle almost any time you are there. Some people have too much for their space and those people try and find their best way to deal with the situation. Stacking cups and plates and bowls is a logical idea, but what about your pots and pans? Some of the non-stick pots and pans aren’t cheap, so you don’t want to risk scratching them by stacking them up. That’s where a set of pot and pan protectors comes into play. These are liners that can be placed in between your stack to make sure the items won’t actually touch. This allows you to have more flexibility when you’re putting away your pots and pans. These will work if you have cabinet space to put them away in. We’ve hand selected five of the best sets of pot and pan protectors on the market and highlighted them below. Take a look and put away everything without having any trouble.

These will stay in place

With a little help from the BOYAN Pot and Pan Protectors, your cookware will last for a longer time. This is a set of 12 non-woven pot protectors that come in three different sizes. The large pot protectors are 15″ x 15″, the medium are 14″ x 14″ and the small are 11″ x 11″. You can also cut these to fit the size that you need. You can use these with pots, pans, bowls, skillets, cookware, bakeware, and more. You can also use these in between stacking glasses to keep them from chipping. These are anti-slip, thanks to the polyester felt material, so they’ll stay put even as you’re moving things around in the cabinets. If they get dirty, you can wash them with warm water and let them air dry.

Key Features:

Can be cut to fit a size

Used with many kinds of cookware

Anti-slip because of the polyester felt material

Pot and Pan Protectors, Set of 12 and 3 Different Size, Cookware Protector Set/Pots and Pans Di… $9.99

Have them stand out

Rather than blending in like many of the gray options that you’ll see, the Evelots Pot/Pan Scratch Protector Set is easy to see. That’s because this set of 12 pieces comes in either red or green, highlighting the pot and pan separation more visibly. This protects against scratches, chips, and scrapes. It doesn’t matter what your cookware is made from, as it will keep ceramic, glass, metal and stone from scratching. These are made from polypropylene plastic and non-woven material. This also comes in three different sizes: 11.9″, 10″, and 7.9″ in diameter.

Key Features:

Come in red or green

Protects all kinds of materials

Made from polypropylene plastic and non-woven material

Evelots Pot/Pan Scratch Protector-Soft Felt-Ceramic/Glass/Cookware-3 Sizes-S/12 $14.99

Bend to the shape

Whether you’re using it to protect bowls or dishes, the Hulless 10″14″15″ Pot and Pan Protectors will form to the shape. This helps to keep them where you placed them and away from slipping. This set also comes in three different sizes and it is ideal for protecting the interior of stoves. The pieces are flexible and meant to bend to your cookware.

Key Features:

Flexible material

Ideal for protecting the interior of stoves

Anti-slip

Hulless 10"14"15" Inch Pot and Pan Protectors, Stacking Pans Protectors to Prevent Scratching,… $9.99

Keep your big woks and pans safer

For larger skillets, woks, and other items, check out the Ecowares Pot & Pan Protectors. This set of 12 comes in either blue or gray and measures 16″ in diameter. This is all one size, compared to the other sets. You can cut them down to fit your other pots and pans. Simple yet effective, the multi-purpose protectors can be used on all kinds of dishes. This set is also perfect for those who have an RV.

Key Features:

12 pieces of 16″ protectors

Can be cut

Perfect for RVs

Pot & Pan Protectors - Set of 12 by Ecowares - Thick & Large 16 Inches Wide - Gray Print - Luxu… $16.30

Save yourself some dough

Cookware is expensive, so you should find some money where you can. You’ll save some when you pick up the Zanzpc Set of 12 Divider Pads. These are extremely effective and measures 15″ x 15″, 14″ x 14″ and 11″ x 11″. Made from polyester felt, these will stay in place and won’t slide. They won’t fade or discolor and they are great for nesting your heaviest cookware on. This set is eco-friendly and easy to reuse.

Key Features:

Set of 12 pads

Made from polyester felt

Won’t fade or discolor

Set of 12 Divider Pads Pot and Pan Protectors Keep Kitchenware of Scratches or Marring When Sta… $7.15

