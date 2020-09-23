If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a common thought in most households. “Where did I put that?” Not having the kitchen, the room that you may spend the most time in, organized can be a real hassle, especially if you’re trying to do something quickly. While some spouses or partners may disagree on how to organize the fridge, they should come to an understanding about where things like pots, pans, and cups go. But another way to keep your life in the kitchen more organized is to make sure your pantry is in order. With a pantry door organizer, it opens up plenty of options when it comes to storage. Plus, it doesn’t take up room in the actual pantry or on the shelves, adding to your clutter. These typically hang on or over the door and provide shelving. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best options out there. Check out our selections for the best pantry door organizers below and always remember where you’ve put things.

Giving you extra length if you want it

You’ll be able to match up with the size of your door when you have the ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack. You’ll be able to store and reorganize whenever you want, as the baskets are adjustable to accommodate taller or shorter items. You can either mount this on a wall or place it over the door. It is 77″ in length at it’s fullest capacity and 18″ in width. The wire spacing of the baskets is close, so they won’t tip or tilt. It is made from epoxy coated steel, so it will last a long time. All the hardware for mounting and hanging is included.

Key Features:

Adjustable baskets to accommodate tall items

77″ in length and 18″ wide

Wire spacing is close

ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack, 77-Inch Height X 18-Inch Wide,white $33.99 Available from Amazon

Use it in multiple rooms

Perfect to fit almost any door of your house, the Smart Design Over the Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack comes with adjustable shelves. The steel wire shelves and construction will last a while. You can hang this or mount it and the five adjustable shelves can be spaced how you like. All of the products from Smart Design undergo vigorous testing to make sure they are up to safety codes. It measures 5.2″ x 17″ x 51″, so you can fit this on your pantry door with some room to spare or you can add it to your bathroom closet to keep shampoos, soaps, and other items.

Key Features:

Measures 5.2″ x 17″ x 51″

Five adjustable shelves

Can be used in multiple rooms

Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack w/ 5 Adjustable Shelves - Small 51… $29.97 Available from Amazon

Get baskets that will hold anything

It wouldn’t make sense for you to get a rack organizer that won’t hold the items you need it to. That won’t be an issue with the Storage Dynamics 83-2189V Storage Rack. That’s because this features six adjustable shelves that all have five-inch deep baskets. You can move the shelves around when you need to store taller or shorter items. It measures 60″ high and 19″ wide and is made from white powder coated steel. You can use this for anything from craft supplies to cake mixes to towels.

Key Features:

Five-inch deep shelves

Measures 60″ high and 19″ wide

Adjustable shelves

Storage Dynamics 83-2189V Storage Rack, White $23.49 Available from Amazon

If shelves aren’t the look you want

You may find that individual pockets are a better use of your space. In that case, the SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over the Door Hanging Pantry Organizer 2-Pack may be a better bet. You’ll get two sets of 15 clear pockets, offering you 30 for your door. There is no hardware needed, as they hang on standard door rods. You’ll be able to see the items inside, as the pockets are clear. This measures 52″ in height and 18″ in width. It’s a cost-effective option for your pantry.

Key Features:

30 clear pockets

Hangs on standard door rods

Measures 52″ in height and 18″ in width

2 Pack - SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer (52" x 18") $14.87 Available from Amazon

Choose the layout you need

The Home-Complete Over the Door Organizer will save you space. This features eight shelves that are adjustable and three stoppers to prevent taller items from falling out. You can either utilize this organizer as one long rack or two separate ones, based on your preference. It takes almost no time to install the organizer and it measures 74″ in height and 17.7″ in width if you choose to use it as one rack.

Key Features:

Can be one rack or two

Takes almost no time to install

Eight shelves

Home-Complete Over the Door Organizer-Space Saving Hanging Storage Shelves for Kitchen, Pantry,… $56.99 Available from Amazon

