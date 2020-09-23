If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The first sip or spoonful is often times the best. But it can also be the most challenging to get, as the drink / dessert is tightly packed in there. Whether you’re a chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla fan, or another flavor is your favorite, everybody has a favorite choice. There’s so many combinations you can create and the deliciousness of the last sip matches that initial one. We’re obviously talking about milkshakes. This time-honored treat is often times a special snack that either starts your day off right or ends it with a bang. If you’re making milkshakes at home, whether in a blender or in a milkshake machine, you’re going to need somewhere to pour them once they’re all blended. Having milkshake glasses makes total sense if you’re a frequenter of the shakes. While you may often think of the malt shoppe style of glasses, there are other kinds that work well for milkshakes. Check out our picks below and enjoy the first, middle, and end of your shake.

Start with the classic

Most people imagine a glasses set like the Anchor Hocking 12.5-oz Vintage Soda Glass, Set of 12 when they are thinking of milkshakes. This is a soda fountain style glasses set that is great for all meals of the day. The weighted design was engineered to prevent spills while its clean. The modern shape keeps it always in style. The glass is healthier than plastic and metal. The set won’t warp, stain, retain smells, or leach chemicals into drinks and beverages. Perfect for all kinds of treats like milkshakes, soda floats, drinks, juices, and ice teas, these have been made from American made glass since 1905.

Key Features:

12.5-ounce set of 12

Weighted design prevents spills

Won’t warp or stain

Milk bottles for milkshakes

Smaller versions of the bottles that milk would get delivered in like the Estilo Dairy Reusable Glass Milk Bottles with Straws are superb. That’s because these are meant for dairy. The set of six each holds 10.5 ounces of liquid and comes with six straws and six metal screw-on lids. This set is perfect for barbecues, breakfasts, garden parties, weddings, picnics, beach trips, everyday use, or even just water. They are dishwasher safe and you should wash the lids and straws by hand. The straw will slot into a hole in the lid, so you don’t have to remove the lid to drink out of the straw.

Key Features:

Set of six

Holds 10.5 ounces each

Comes with straws and lids

Sturdy and durable

Similar to the kind of cups that milkshakes are blended in when you use a machine, you can drink them out of the Greens Steel #1 Premium Stainless Steel Cups. These come in packs of four and you can choose the size that you want. We preferred the pint size because it gave us a reason to drink 16 ounces of milkshake. These have a brushed look on the outside and an electropolished look on the inside. Made from food grade stainless steel, these are toxin-free, healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly. They are stackable, so they are easy to store and you can wash them in the dishwasher. This will keep your milkshake cold.

Key Features:

Come in packs of four

Brushed look outside and electropolished look inside

Stackable

Pick the size that you want

Whether you want massive milkshakes or just enough to satisfy you, you can find the glasses in a Duralex Picardie Clear Tumbler Set. Made in France, these come in sizes ranging from 3.13 ounces to 17.62 ounces. You’ll get six glasses that are suitable for both hot and cold drinks. These are 2.5 times more resistant to breaking than normal glass and they can withstand thermal shock. These are non-porous and extremely hygienic. You can place these in the dishwasher, fridge, or microwave.

Key Features:

2.5 times more resistant than normal glass

Eight different size options

Non-porous and hygienic

Make it easier to eat

The Chefcaptain Fountain Shoppe Classic Milk Shake Ice Cream Soda Glass comes in a pack of four. But it’s not only four glasses that come, as you’ll also receive four long dessert spoons, capable of getting to the bottom of your glass to get remaining bits of shake. These are 7 1/8″ x 3 1/8″ and feature a wide foot for maximum stability. They are made from durable, crystal clear, lead-free, BPA-free glass.

Key features:

Comes with four glasses and four spoons

7 1/8″ x 3 1/8″

Lead- and BPA-free

