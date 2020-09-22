An Amazon listing has revealed the OnePlus 8T price before its launch, suggesting the phone will be much cheaper than expected.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to deliver several hardware upgrades over the OnePlus 8, including a faster processor, a high refresh rate screen, and faster charging.

The handset will supposedly cost just €599 in Europe, translating to $599 in the US.

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 8T series will launch on October 14th, which might prove to be an unfortunate launch date. The iPhone 12 series might be unveiled on either October 13th or October 14th, according to a recent leak. Apple will soon announce its iPhone 12 press event, and if the leak turns out to be accurate, OnePlus might have to reconsider the launch of the OnePlus 8T.

Then again, it doesn’t matter when OnePlus announces its next flagship, considering how consistently OnePlus phones leak. The OnePlus 8T is no different, and a new leak gives us the purported price of the upcoming premium handset. And if the information is accurate, we’re looking at excellent news for OnePlus fans.

The Chinese smartphone maker started its business with “flagship killer” phones. These were iPhone and Android challengers that were priced well below their counterparts. OnePlus made several compromises under its “Never Settle” slogan to keep the price lower than rivals. But each new OnePlus handset iteration brought a more polished phone, ready to offer better features and fewer compromises. As the phones got in-screen fingerprint sensors, all-screen designs, wireless charging, and water and dust resistance, the price went up. The flagship killers suddenly lacked their most significant advantage over the competition: Low prices.

The OnePlus 8 is still more affordable than other 5G flagships, but it starts at $699 in the US, with the OnePlus 8 Pro priced at $899. The most powerful OnePlus 8 Pro costs $999, matching similar offerings from Apple and Samsung.

It says the phone will be available starting 20th October, the launch is on October 14. What's weird: The OnePlus 8 costs €649 in the Europe for 8+128GB, how can the OnePlus 8T be €599, i.e. €50 Lesser? Is the price really gonna be this good or an error by Amazon? Wow. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 22, 2020

The OnePlus 8T might be more affordable than that when it hits stores next month. Leaker Ishan Agarwal shared Amazon Germany listings for the OnePlus 8T with 91Mobiles that show the 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8T version will cost €599 in Europe. That’s an incredible price for a Snapdragon 865+ phone that supports 5G connectivity, and it’s €100 cheaper than the OnePlus 8’s initial price in the region. The most affordable OnePlus 8 sold for €699 in Europe and $699 in the US. It’s now retailing for €649 across Europe, after a €50 discount.

The OnePlus 8T configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost €699 in the EU, according to the same leak. Assuming the figures are accurate, the OnePlus 8T might start at $599 in the US, with the most expensive version priced at $699. Let’s keep in mind that Amazon sometimes posts listings for unreleased products that lack official information.

Aside from the processor bump to Snapdragon 865+, the OnePlus 8T will also get a 120Hz display. More interestingly, the phone should also support 65W Super Warp Charge, which will charge the 4,500 mAh battery much more quickly than before. These hardware upgrades make the rumored $599 starting price even more appealing. And if that price is accurate, OnePlus might not even care if its launch event clashes with the iPhone 12 announcement.