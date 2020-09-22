If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that filter even better than 3M N95s and Purell sold directly by Amazon are the two best-selling products we’ve covered this week in terms of coronavirus protection.

In addition, many people have been stocking up on nitrile gloves now that prices have come way down at Amazon.

Plenty of popular options for protective gloves are in stock right now, but they could sell out quickly now that prices are down to the lowest point we’ve seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are three crucial tools that everyone needs to protect themselves during the novel coronavirus pandemic. First and foremost, you absolutely must wear a face mask — the CDC says so right on its page about protecting yourself from COVID-19: “Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.” There’s really no room for interpretation there.

When it comes to low-risk situations like walking around town or going to the grocery store, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks will definitely do the trick. They’re on sale for only 29¢ each and they’re in stock right now, so there’s really no excuse. If you’re traveling by public transportation, working in an office, going to in-person classes at school, flying somewhere by plane, going to a doctor’s office, or doing anything else involves being inside around other people, you’ll need better protection. Powecom KN95 masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks on Amazon and NIOSH’s testing found that they filter up to 99.2% of small particles, that’s better performance than 3M N95 masks, yet these Powecom masks are on sale for $39.99 per 10-pack with two great bonuses: A free AccuMed face shield and a 5-pack of BNX A96 masks that filter up to 99% of airborne particles and are made right here in the USA.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Face Shield (1 Count) … $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 ($0.29 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The second thing you need is nearly as important as face masks: hand sanitizer. Anytime you touch any object or surface outside your home, you should be sure to clean your hands as soon as possible. No, it’s not solely because you can catch COVID-19 that way if you have any small cuts on your hands. It’s also because you unknowingly touch your face dozens of times or more each day. The good news is that there’s a ton of Purell in stock right now — including 8oz Purell pump bottles that are sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices online. Also, best-selling MedEx hand sanitizer gel with the exact same formulation as Purell is on sale at a great price.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The third thing you need to protect yourself isn’t as important as the first two according to experts. That said, many people still want to go the extra mile and protect themselves as well as they possibly can. We’re talking about nitrile gloves, which many people wear while grocery shopping or while sanitizing things that come into their homes.

Best-selling small nitrile gloves and medium nitrile gloves are back in stock right now with free Amazon Prime shipping, and large nitrile gloves are back as well but they’ll likely sell out soon. You can also check out more best-selling options as well as latex and vinyl medical gloves on this Amazon page.

SYSCO HIGH Performance Nitrile Gloves Large Powder Free - Blue $15.88 ($0.16 / Pair) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Microflex 93-260 Nitrile and Neoprene Gloves - Disposable, Chemical Resistant , Size Medium (pa… $20.99 ($0.42 / Pair) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ProCure Disposable Nitrile Gloves - Small, 200 Count - Powder Free, Rubber Latex Free, Medical… $42.98 ($0.21 / Pair) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.