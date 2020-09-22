The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first MCU Phase 4 TV series, but the Disney+ show was pushed back to 2021.

Production delays caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic might have contributed to the launch delays, according to some reports.

But the real reason why the show is delayed might have to do with the first Marvel movie of Phase 4, which might be delayed again soon.

Disney teased a few days ago that WandaVision would launch on Disney+ soon, implying that the limited TV series may be the only MCU Phase 4 adventure hitting the streaming service this year. It then confirmed the TV series would launch this year by releasing a full trailer for WandaVision. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, we were supposed to have up to three MCU TV shows on Disney+ in 2020, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS) in August, followed by WandaVision and Loki in winter. We were also supposed to have two movies in theaters, including Black Widow (May) and The Eternals (November). But the pandemic forced Disney to push back all of its movie releases and halt production, including on the three TV shows mentioned above.

Production issues obviously contributed to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay. Disney won’t have the limited TV series done in time for a 2020 premiere, especially with WandaVision launching in November or December. But the real reason why TFATWS is delayed might be different.

Before we get into it, you should know that some significant spoilers will follow below.

Whenever we talked about the Black Widow delays caused by COVID-19, we told you that postponing MCU films is a lot more problematic than pushing back the premiere of any other blockbuster movie. All the Marvel movies and TV shows are interconnected, and they have to be experienced in a particular order, even if it’s not chronologic. That’s why we have prequels set in the past mixed in with stories that happen in the present.

Black Widow will be a prequel as well, showing us what Natasha was up to between Civil War and Infinity War. A massive leak in early January gave us the general Black Widow plot and the post-credits scenes. Leaks over the summer seemed to reinforce the plot rumors further. What’s essential for TFATWS is one of the two rumored credits scenes which shows William Hurt (Thaddeus Ross) setting up plans to form a new team in the wake of the Sokovia accords.

Now, we know that Ross was turned to ashes when Thanos snapped his fingers in Infinity War. But he returned to the new present in Endgame, when Hulk brought everyone back.

A well-known Marvel insider said back in mid-January that Marvel is getting ready to introduce the Thunderbolts in the MCU, and the team would appear in TFATWS. A different insider seemed to corroborate the news, providing evidence that some Thunderbolts members will be featured in the upcoming TV series.

Finally, a report from mid-February said that Ross would become Red Hulk, and could debut in the She-Hulk TV series. These are all unconfirmed rumors, and we’re not going to get any confirmation from Marvel before the movies and TV series hit theaters or Disney+. And the information that was presented a few months ago might not be genuine or relevant.

If Black Widow does include the inception of the Thunderbolts, and we have to see those events before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can premiere, then that explains why the TV series might not be ready for Disney+. And if that’s the case, the delay of the show might indicate that Black Widow could see additional delays as well.

When MCU Cosmic reported the delay of TFATWS, it also referenced the Thunderbolts connection to Black Widow:

It’s likely that Black Widow will release at some time between the debut of WandaVision and this series, as rumors say that Falcon references thunderous things set up in Black Widow.

As we get closer to November 6th, we’ll know exactly what Disney’s plans for Black Widow are. And once the film does launch, whether it’s in theaters or on Disney+, we’ll learn more about the fate of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.