In a world where we’re all searching for them, cleaning products are tough to find. Whether it’s hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes or spray, these are all highly sought after products. But when you’re done scrubbing your food, your doorknobs, and every surface, you should consider the item that you touch more than any of them. We, of course, are talking about your phone. Your phone is almost definitely in your hand, pocket, or nearby most hours of the day. You pick it up to scroll Instagram or Twitter, binge your favorite shows, answer texts or call someone back. Rather than risking wiping it down with a disinfectant wipe, you should pick up a UV light sanitizer box. You can put your cellphone inside, along with other items, and it will kill almost all of the bacteria on them. This will help get rid of germs and the microscopic pieces of dust you can’t even see. While we are all hoping to stay healthy, using any of the five UV light sanitizer boxes we’ve highlighted below is a good start. Let’s take a look.

Carry it with you

Make it extremely easy to clean whatever you need, wherever you want with the HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Bag. You’ll keep your essential items clean and sanitized, thanks to the powerful UV-C LED technology. It will fit in your purse, backpack, gym bag, car, diaper bag, and more. This ensures optimal UV exposure and maximum coverage, as the four UV-C germicidal LEDs run at 18 cycles per charge. It is free of mercury and chemicals and features an advanced safety lock to prevent UV exposure. Each item will be sanitized in less than a minute. You can sanitize your keys, jewelry, glasses, remote, makeup brushes, toothbrushes, and more.

Key Features:

Fits in your purse

Ensure optimal UV exposure and maximum coverage

Takes less than a minute to sanitize

HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Bag, Portable Fast Germ Sterilizer & UVC Light Disinfectant f… $79.99 Available from Amazon

Keep your phone charged

Not only can the Cahot UV Light Sanitizer Box disinfect your devices, but it can also charge your phone. This is a heavy-duty sanitizer, as it will kill 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli in 18 minutes and kill 99.9% Candida albicans in 30 minutes. It works with any cell phone that is 6.2″ in size and also works with keys, jewelry, wallets, and more. The top is a wireless charger that supports iPhone 8 and higher models, Samsung S7 and higher models, and other QI-enabled devices. It will automatically shut off once you open the magnetic cover, protecting you from UV rays. There is also an aromatherapy function that can leave your gadgets smelling amazing.

Key Features:

Wireless charger on top

UV lights works on any 6.2″ cell phone

Aromatherapy function

Cahot UV Light Sanitizer Box, Portable Phone UVC Light Sanitizer, UV Sterilizer Box with Aroma… $39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon

Easy to control

You’ll love the control you have at your fingertips when you have the EVLAs UV Light Sanitizer. This has a large capacity that will fit your items and sterilize them in just 11 minutes. There is a digital touch screen that allows you to pick the cycle and how long you want it to run. Great for families, this works on baby bottles and then all of your items as your child gets older. You’ll be able to save money and protect the environment in the process. You won’t have to clean or descale this.

Key Features:

Digital touch screen

Large capacity

Doesn’t need to be cleaned or descaled

UV Light Sanitizer | UV Sterilizer Box | Sterilizes in Minutes with No Cleaning Required | Touc… $179.97 Available from Amazon

Eliminate all kinds of germs

Thanks to its design, the SUNUV UV Light Sanitizer will make sure all areas of your items get cleaned. With the addition of reflective glass on the bottom of the sanitizer, it will reflect UV-C light to keep your items healthy from all angles. It only takes three minutes for your items to be sanitized and it is suitable for all kinds of accessories. This will naturally shut off and the indicator light will turn white to let you know it’s done.

Key Features:

Reflective glass on the bottom

Only takes three minutes

Naturally shuts off

UV Light Sanitizer,UV LED Sterilizing Box for Mobile Phone,Glasses,Watches,Nail Tool,Beauty Too… $82.99 Available from Amazon

Choose your cycle

The Coral UV 3 in 1 UV Sterilizer and Dryer can be used for many different tasks. This eliminates germs in 10 minutes, as the two UV-C lights provide double the sterilization strength. This can also dry your items, such as baby bottles, in 40 to 70 minutes at a warm temperature. You can also choose to sterilize only or dry only as well. It can fit up to six baby bottles and nipples, as well as being safe for toys, keys, eyeglasses, smartphones and more. It automatically shuts off to prevent UV rays from escaping.

Key Features:

Eliminates germs in 10 minutes

Can be set to dry

Fits many items

3 in 1 UV Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer wi… $149.99 Available from Amazon

