There is a bit of pride that comes with being able to say that you handmade the sausages you are grilling or cooking. Being proactive and getting your hands dirty as you’re working to create proper sausages is one of the more fun aspects of meat making. Before you’re heading to the grill or the oven or the pan, creating your own sausages allows you to mix in the kinds of meat that you want. You can get more fat or keep it leaner and that way, you’ll know the ratio that you have. By utilizing a sausage stuffer machine, you’ll be able to feed the meat into the casing and make them as big or small as you want. This is a quality tool to have in your kitchen that allows you to take matters into your own hands. We’ve found five top options for you to consider as you’re searching for a sausage stuffer. Here are our choices.

You’ll be able to fit the amount of sausage that you want when you choose the Hakka 7 lb/3 L Sausage Stuffer. This is equipped with a two fill rates system, one that will fill fast and one that will fill slowly. It is easy to use and quick, so it’s smoothly working to fill. All parts that contact food directly are held to the SGS food safety hygiene standards. It comes with four different sizes of nozzles, allowing you to change the size of the sausage. It can hold between five to seven pounds of meat at a time, giving you the versatility to make as much as you want. This is an all stainless steel machine with a base plate, cylinder, stuffing tubes and canister.

Two fill rates system

Holds between five to seven pounds of meat

All stainless steel machine

Picking up the LEM Products 1606 5-Pound Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage Stuffer allows you to feed and operate the machine all yourself. The cylinder holds five pounds of meat and you can remove it easily to clean it when you’re done. The hardened steel gears have a protective gear box and the base and cylinder are made from stainless steel that is built to last. This setup comes with 1/2″, 3/4″, and 1″ plastic stuffing tubes for varying sizes. There are two clamps that secure the unit to the countertop.

Holds five pounds of meat

Hardened steel gears and protective gear box

Clamps that secure the unit to the countertop

The MASTER FENG Sausage Stuffer Horizontal Kitchen Machine gives you exactly what you’re looking for. This is built with a horizontal design and the silicone piston ensures that no air is trapped within your sausage casing. This has a two pound capacity and can make sausages, bratwurst, hot dogs, links and more. The machine comes with four nozzles: 14mm, 18mm, 21mm, and 25mm, and allows you to make a variety of foods. It is perfect for high-platform operation to use at home or for commercial use.

Horizontal design

Silicone piston ensures no air is trapped

Two pound capacity

Giving you the benefits of two machines in one, the STX Turboforce II “Platinum” is a great addition to any kitchen. That’s because it is both a meat grinder and a sausage stuffer, providing you with plenty of versatility. This features 2,000 watts of power and three speeds for optimal usage. The foot pedal controls it if you want and you can plug the grinder into the foot pedal for hands-free use. The system features a patented quad air cooling system to make the machine last longer. It comes with three stainless blades, five grinding plates, one beaner plate, three stuffing tubes and a Kubbe attachment.

Meat grinder and a sausage stuffer

2,000 watts of power

Patented quad air cooling system

You’ll love how much sausage you can stuff with the VIVO Sausage Stuffer Vertical. This holds up to 7L or 15 pounds of meat, as the metal construction remains durable. It complies with RoHS, is LFGB-certified, and meets SGS food safety standards. The crank system features two different speed settings. The airflow keep the machine from overheating and there are four nozzles it comes with.

Holds 15 pounds of meat

Two different speed settings

Airflow prevents it from overheating

