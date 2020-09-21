If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

PhoneSoap’s newest and most popular UV sanitizers sold out immediately after the novel coronavirus pandemic began — but now they’re back in stock at Amazon.

The PhoneSoap Pro and the PhoneSoap 3 are both available in multiple colors, and the portable PhoneSoap Go is available too.

You’ll even find the PhoneSoap Wireless in stock right now at Amazon, which was a rarity even before the pandemic hit.

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic eight months ago, PhoneSoap’s wildly popular UV sanitizers are back in stock on Amazon!

Of course you need good face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to filter even better than most 3M N95 masks. You also need Purell hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. But people often forget how filthy their smartphones are, and that’s where PhoneSoap comes in.

Most UV sanitizer boxes on Amazon are unproven, but PhoneSoap products use the best available UV-C lights and they’re actually clinically proven to work. This isn’t some random no-name company, it’s the brand we all saw on Shark Tank before it blew up to become the leader in this space. It’s so popular that every single one of the company’s sanitizer boxes sold out almost instantly after the coronavirus hit. Now, thankfully, they’re back in stock on Amazon.

The flagship PhoneSoap Pro is the best model available right now, and three different colors are in stock at Amazon. The PhoneSoap 3 is the next-most popular model and you’ll find it in four different colorways. The portable PhoneSoap Go and the PhoneSoap Wireless model with a built-in wireless charger are both in stock as well. Any or all of these popular models could sell out at any moment though, so scroll down for more info and then snatch one up while you still can!

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer

PHONE FIT GUARANTEE: Like our standard PhoneSoap models, PhoneSoap Pro fits the largest of smartphones, and is also guaranteed to fit the largest phone cases and accessories, like OtterBoxes.

TIME SAVER: PhoneSoap Pro kills germs in just 5 minutes – half the time as our standard phone sanitizers. Our 10 years of experience building world-class disinfection devices has led to a faster, more efficient design.

AUTOMATIC AND MANUAL MODES: Unlike our standard models, PhoneSoap Pro allows you to disinfect your phone automatically when placed inside, or at the touch of a button. Automatic or manual, the choice is yours.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America, The View, and QVC.

MORE EFFECTIVE THAN WIPES: Chemical wipes do a satisfactory job of killing bacteria in general, but they don’t perform as well at killing germs on phones. Uneven surfaces and applications leave germs alive while PhoneSoap gives you a consistent kill 100% of the time.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer

PHONESOAP 3 – THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER: This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

STAY HEALTHY: Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE: PhoneSoap 3 was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The USB and USB-C ports in the back of the unit offer universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS. The PhoneSoap 3 was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys – you name it!

PhoneSoap Wireless

PHONESOAP WIRELESS – SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND QI CHARGER: This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE: PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

STAY HEALTHY: Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS: The PhoneSoap was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys – you name it!

PhoneSoap Go

PHONESOAP GO – SMARTPHONE SANITIZER AND PORTABLE CHARGER: This battery-powered smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with two germicidal UV-C bulbs and houses an internal rechargeable battery that can charge your phone up to 4 times, or run 45 sanitizing cycles all while you’re traveling or on the go! This is the only PhoneSoap unit that also comes with a traveling case for safe-keeping.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

STAY HEALTHY: Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

FITS AND CHARGES ANY PHONE: PhoneSoap was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The USB and USB-C ports in the back of the unit offer universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

CLEAN WHATEVER FITS. The PhoneSoap was created with smartphones in mind, but will sanitize anything that fits inside – pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys – you name it!

