Typing and scrolling and clicking and sliding your finger across a keypad are all pretty common occurrences for most people during a day. Using your PC or laptop as you work, play, binge, or enjoy many other activities while logged on makes the day go by. But spending so much time in front of a keyboard, whether it’s a detached one or the built-in one for your laptop, means you’re bound to get plenty of particles, bits of food, dust, hair, and a slew of other pieces near your computer. In order to keep your station sanitary, you should consider an electric computer duster. This allows you to get inside those keys and crevices to keep the area clean. Rather than utilizing compressed air cans that are potentially harmful for the environment, an electric computer duster really helps to clear it out and you won’t have to run out and grab more cans. We’ve highlighted five of the best options out there to keep your workstation clear of dust. Let’s take a look.

Use this for all of your machines

By utilizing the EasyGo Compucleaner 2.0, you’ll be able to deliver high pressure air to clean out the nooks and crannies of your machines. This blows immediately and continuous air when you press down the button to make it start. This can be used for your laptop, keyboard, copy machine, medical equipment, camera, and many other devices. This has a powerful 500 watts motor that using 4.0 amps of electricity. It is more efficient than compressed air cans and runs on 120V of electricity. It only weighs 1.8 pounds and it comes with multiple attachments to make it easier to get into the areas you need help reaching. This is a safe machine for the environment.

Key Features:

Uses 4.0 amps of electricity and 120V

Only weighs 1.8 pounds

Can be used on many machines and devices

EasyGo Compucleaner 2.0 – Electric High Pressure Air Duster – Computer Cleaner Blower - Key…

Attach what you need

The SIN SHINE Compressed Air 3.0 Multi-Use Electric Air Duster can maintain your workspace perfectly. This can be used on many expensive electronic devices and they are a great alternative to compressed air. This can blow at 27m/s and 67.5 MPH, which gives a powerful punch. This has a strong light irradiation, making it easy to point at the areas. There are six different attachments and tools for you to use while reaching the areas you need to. The brushes will clear away excess dirt and dust. It weighs only 1.9 pounds.

Key Features:

Blows at 27m/s and 67.5 MPH

Strong light irradiation

Six different attachments and tools

SIN SHINE - Compressed Air 3.0- Multi-Use Electric Air Duster for Cleaning Dust, Hairs, Crumbs,…

Make cleaning around the room easier

Thanks to the 10-foot cord, you’ll be able to reach anywhere with the XPOWER A-2 Airrow Pro Multi-Use Electric Computer Duster. This will clean many surfaces and devices while also drying any wet areas. You can even use this to inflate airbeds and pool floats. This works for 120V/60Hz systems and weighs 2.3 pounds. Built from rugged ABS housing, this has thermal protection and ETL/CETL Safety certified. You can use two speeds with an easy to change and washable filter.

Key Features:

Cleans and dries

10-foot cord lets you reach anywhere

ETL/CETL Safety certified

XPOWER A-2 Airrow Pro Multi-Use Electric Computer Duster Dryer Air Pump Blower - Black

Ratchet up the force

Boasting 28m/s of air thrusts, the OPOWER Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning will zap away your dust. This is a powerful device that deep cleans microscopic dust and debris out of your area. This features a built-in lithium battery that will result in 30 continuous minutes of thorough cleaning. It takes only three hours for it to fully charge back up again to use. It’s easy to hold and simple to store. The maximum rotating speed reaches up to 33,000 RPM.

Key Features:

28m/s of air thrusts

Maximum rotating speed reaches 33,000 RPM

Built-in lithium battery

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargea…

Keep the costs down

With the MECO High-Pressure Air Duster, you will clean debris and dust away. This is environmentally-friendly and it won’t put a huge hit on your wallet. It’s lightweight and easy to use and features a powerful 250 – 550 watt blower motor. There are eight nozzles to use to better get rid of the dust and particles. This is a cost-effective option that is a solid choice for your home.

Key Features:

Lightweight and easy to use

Powerful 250 – 550 watt blower motor

Eight nozzles

Compressed Air, MECO High-Pressure Air Duster Blower Computer Cleaner Keyboard for Cleaning Dus…

