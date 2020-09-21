If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch is obviously the #1 reason the smartwatch market is booming right now, and Apple’s upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 will be the company’s best model yet.

As good as the next-gen Apple Watch is shaping up to be, there are other watches out there these days that are far more affordable and have other key advantages over Apple’s smartwatch.

The Amazfit GTS Smartwatch has styling that’s similar to the Apple Watch, but it works with Android devices as well as iPhones, it has a sleep-monitoring feature, and it lasts for an incredible 14 days on a single charge.

If you’re an iPhone user with your heart set on the awesome integrated experience that watchOS provides, now is a pretty good time to get yourself an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently on Amazon starting at its lowest price ever — just $169 — and several Apple Watch Series 5 models are discounted as well since Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 6 was just released this past Friday.

But if you’re an Android user instead, or if you’re an iPhone owner looking for other good smartwatch options to consider, we’ve got a terrific new one for you to check out.

The new Amazfit GTS Smartwatch is a sleek option from a brand that many of you will recognize. Remember the Amazfit Bip and the $60 Amazfit Bip Lite, which features a battery that lasts longer than a month on a single charge? Well now the company is back with a new smartwatch and it may be the brand’s most stylish option yet. Sure, that’s due in large part to the fact that it’s an Apple Watch copycat, but an Apple Watch that works with Android is something that plenty of people out there have been dreaming of.

Amazfit’s GTS sports a gorgeous user interface along with all the features you might want, such as widgets, water-resistance up to 5 ATM, all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. On top of all that, the battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge. Apple’s various Apple Watch models can’t even make it two days without dying, so that’s a big advantage for Amazfit. And on top of all that, it’s on sale right now for just $134.99 on Amazon!

Here’s the key info from Amazon’s product page:

Slim metal body – 9.4mm thin & 24.8G lightweight aluminum alloy body for a comfortable fit and pleasant look.

Get ready to make a splash – large 1.65” 340 ppi AMOLED display for outstanding and more comfortable viewing experience with 7 customizable access icons.

Go to distance – up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Up to 25 hours with GPS continuously on.

Smart sports tracking – Track 12 different sports: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing & exercising, etc..

Live connected – receive notifications for incoming calls, emails, messages, and other apps.

