If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rumor has it Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner. While we can’t confirm whether that’s true or not, we can definitely confirm that Prime Day pricing has already arrived for all the popular products we rounded up for today’s top daily deals post! Highlights include:

Definitely check out all of today’s top deals down below!

Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Pack (US Warranty & Support by Ac… $36.99 ($3.70 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $11.37 ($0.23 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung QN75Q60RAFXZA Flat 75" QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa C… $1,199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… $149.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Original MEATER | 33ft True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Roti… $65.55 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… $119.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors $7.75 - $20.29 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20% off Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDs $119.98 - $719.99https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/413arpEb7NL._AA210_.jpg Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Charging for iPhone SE, 11, 11… $11.89 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.6… $134.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black $69.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.