Amazon DealsAmazon boxes delivered to a person's home. Image source: Pierre Teyssot/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By Maren Estrada
September 21st, 2020 at 9:27 AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rumor has it Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner. While we can’t confirm whether that’s true or not, we can definitely confirm that Prime Day pricing has already arrived for all the popular products we rounded up for today’s top daily deals post! Highlights include:

Definitely check out all of today’s top deals down below!

Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Pack  (US Warranty & Support by Ac… Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Pack  (US Warranty & Support by Ac… $36.99 ($3.70 / mask) Available from Amazon
Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $11.37 ($0.23 / mask) Available from Amazon
Samsung QN75Q60RAFXZA Flat 75" QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa C… Samsung QN75Q60RAFXZA Flat 75" QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa C… $1,199.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon
Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… $149.00 Available from Amazon
Original MEATER | 33ft True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Roti… Original MEATER | 33ft True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Roti… $65.55 Available from Amazon
PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… $119.95 Available from Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon
Up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors Up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors $7.75 - $20.29 Available from Amazon
20% off Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDs 20% off Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDs $119.98 - $719.99https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/413arpEb7NL._AA210_.jpg Available from Amazon
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Charging for iPhone SE, 11, 11… Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Charging for iPhone SE, 11, 11… $11.89 Available from Amazon
Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon
Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.6… Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.6… $134.99 Available from Amazon
All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black $69.99 Available from Amazon
