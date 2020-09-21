If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Rumor has it Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner. While we can’t confirm whether that’s true or not, we can definitely confirm that Prime Day pricing has already arrived for all the popular products we rounded up for today’s top daily deals post! Highlights include:
- The best-selling 3-ply face masks on all of Amazon for just $0.23 each
- 10-packs of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for $36.99 instead of $45 (with a free bonus!)
- The best deals we’ve seen on Purell pump bottles since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
- A crazy one-day sale that slashes a stunning 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV down to just $1,199.99
- Killer deals on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 with savings up to $45
- A new all-time low price on Bose’s AirPods rivals
- A nice little discount on the brilliant device that helps you cook the perfect steak every time that’s about to end
- The must-have PhoneSoap Pro back in stock for the first time in months
- The lowest price of 2020 on wildly popular Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs (just $6.75 each!)
- A big one-day sale on Gillette razors for men and women
- Another big blowout with five pages of deals on kitchen products
- A 24-hour sale with deep discounts on internal and external SSD drives
- An awesome Apple Watch rival with 14-day battery life for just $134.99
- Plenty more
Definitely check out all of today’s top deals down below!
Face Mask Powecom (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Pack (US Warranty & Support by Ac… $36.99 ($3.70 / mask) Available from Amazon
Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $11.37 ($0.23 / mask) Available from Amazon
Samsung QN75Q60RAFXZA Flat 75" QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa C… $1,199.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon
Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… $149.00 Available from Amazon
Original MEATER | 33ft True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Roti… $65.55 Available from Amazon
PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… $119.95 Available from Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon
Up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors $7.75 - $20.29 Available from Amazon
20% off Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDs $119.98 - $719.99https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/413arpEb7NL._AA210_.jpg Available from Amazon
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad 10W Max Qi-Certified Fast Charging for iPhone SE, 11, 11… $11.89 Available from Amazon
Save up to an extra 20% on Kitchen Products $2.26 - $215.76 Available from Amazon
Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, Music Control, 1.6… $134.99 Available from Amazon
All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black $69.99 Available from Amazon
