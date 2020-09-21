If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Want the #1 best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire site? They’re on sale right now for just 23¢ each, which is a new all-time low price by a big margin.



You should definitely take advantage of that great deal, but there’s an even better face mask sale right now as well.

Higher-risk situations require much better protection, you have a rare chance today to pick up FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face mask 10-packs for $36.99 instead of $45 — plus you get an awesome free bonus with each order.

It’s pretty crazy that we’re now eight months into the coronavirus pandemic and it’s still impossible to find Purell in stock in supermarkets. On top of that, prices are often inflated online, but there’s one place you can pick up Purell without paying gouged prices. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 12-packs of 20oz Purell pump bottles in stock at the best price since before the pandemic began. We’re likely in store for about another year of this craziness, and but one or two of these 12-packs will be more than enough to tide you over until COVID-19 outbreaks are finally behind us.

Needless to say, there’s something else that you need that’s even more important than hand sanitizer. That’s right… face masks. Pretty much any cloth face covering will help protect you from the novel coronavirus as long as you also practice strict social distancing and good hygiene, which means using soap or hand sanitizer to clean your hands anytime to touch a surface in public. Beyond that, it will protect other people around you in case you’re infected with COVID-19. This is crucial, but it doesn’t mean you should go buying up N95 face masks meant for healthcare workers and first responders. There’s still a huge shortage of medical-grade masks, and using masks that are meant for people who are constantly at risk is shameful and selfish. That’s especially true since there are so many different options right now on Amazon that are in stock and ready to ship soon.

Amazon now has a special face mask page on its site that is dedicated solely to face masks and other protective covers. You’ll find plenty of different options there that range from surgical-style masks to various cloth covers. If you’d rather not browse through them all, we totally understand and we’re here to help. That’s why we’ve rounded up the three best-selling face masks on Amazon right now.

Blue 3-Layer Face Masks From Jointown are the best selling masks on Amazon right now. These are great masks that do a much better job of protecting you and those around you than a bandana or most basic homemade masks. They’re available right now at a new lower price of $11.37 per box of 50 when you clip the coupon, and that works out to a new all-time low price of just $0.23 per mask.

Those are fine for everyday use, but higher-risk situations call for much better masks. For riding on public transportation, visiting friends, working in an office, or doing anything else that involves being inside around other people, we have the Powecom KN95 Face Masks.

Powecom’s masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now. They’re much thicker than 3-ply masks and they filter smaller particles as well. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. N95 and KN95 masks have to filter at least 95%, so these are far better than the bare minimum. In fact, they filter even more efficiently than most 3M N95 masks, and those are considered the gold standard!

$45 for a box of 10 Powecom KN95 Face Masks is already a great value, but they’re somehow on sale right now at Amazon within a few cents of the lowest price ever. Hurry and you can pick up as many 10-packs as you want for just $36.99 each — plus you get a free bonus! Each 10-pack of these great masks now comes with five additional BNX A96 masks. These masks are made right here in the USA and in independent lab tests, they were found to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles. This is definitely an outstanding deal that will keep you as safe as possible without breaking the bank.

