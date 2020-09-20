Netflix is adding 16 new shows, movies, and specials in the fourth week of September.

The fourth and final spectacular season of The Good Place joins the Netflix library this week, along with a new season of The Chef Show and a movie about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister.

All five seasons of the CBS drama Person of Interest are being removed this week as well.

Most of the time, a new or returning Netflix original grabs my attention in this weekly write-up, but today, I can’t help but fixate on the fact that the fourth (and final) season of The Good Place is finally here. From the very same Michael Schur that had a hand in The Office and co-created Parks and Recreation, The Good Place is a very different kind of show, but has an unbeatable cast, a stellar sense of humor, and enough heart for two or three shows. And now that the whole series is on Netflix, you have no excuse to avoid it any longer, so get to watching.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 20th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.



Tuesday, September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley.

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!



Wednesday, September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM When Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s teen sister — discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Waiting…

Thursday, September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau (Director/actor) and award-winning Chef Roy Choi come back together to continue learning, sharing, and celebrating different flavors, cultures and people. The two friends explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

Real Steel

Friday, September 25th

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL COUNTRY-ISH follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.



Saturday, September 26th

The Good Place: Season 4

Departures

Sunday, September 20th

Sarah’s Key

Monday, September 21st

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Tuesday, September 22nd

20 Feet From Stardom

Saturday, September 26th

The Grandmaster

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in September, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.