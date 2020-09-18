If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 deals are still nowhere to be found, but unbelievably low Prime Day prices are already available right now for Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2.

All three of Apple’s AirPods models are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2020, with savings of up to $50.

There’s no question that the best bargain is definitely Amazon’s AirPods Pro deal — the price has been cut from $249 all the way down to a new all-time low of just $199.

It’s Friday, which means all three of these Amazon deals could end today or sometime over the coming weekend.

It’s understandable that nothing else we cover right now is as popular as 10-packs of Powecom KN95 face masks. There are four key reasons why. First, they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH. Second, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. Third, each box comes with an additional five free BNX A96 masks that are made in the USA and filter up to 99% of airborne particles. And fourth, they’re on sale right now for $34.99 instead of $45, which means each mask costs $3.50 instead of the $10-$15 you’ll pay for 3M N95 masks, if you can even find them.

You’re nuts if you don’t stock up on those masks while they’re on sale, and Apple’s best-selling 3-ply face masks for lower-risk situations are also on sale at a new all-time low — just $0.23 per mask! On top of that, you have a rare chance to pick up 12-packs of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the internet.

There’s no question that face masks and sanitizers are necessities these days, but it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your earphones — especially when Prime Day basically got here early for Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models. All of Apple’s AirPods models just got extra discounts for anyone who has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger. What’s more, Amazon’s current discounts are so deep that AirPods are even cheaper right now than they were on Prime Day and Black Friday last year!

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new all-time low price of just $199. That makes today’s discount three times as big as the discount we saw during Prime Day and Black Friday last year.

You definitely won’t find AirPods Pro on Amazon this year for any less than they cost with this massive $50 discount, which is completely unprecedented.

On top of that, Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also on sale at a deep discount. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $154.98. That’s perilously close to an all-time low price, and it’s also less than the $159 Apple charges for entry-level AirPods. That’s right… you’ll pay more for AirPods at an Apple store right now than you’ll pay for AirPods with wireless charging from Amazon!

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

$155 might still be a bit much for some people. And for them, we turn to the entry-level AirPods 2 with the regular Lightning case. They cost $159 at Apple stores and on Apple’s website, but Amazon has them on sale today for $129. That’s right around the lowest price ever, and it’s a fantastic deal indeed. These deals have been available all week though, and the odds are fairly good that they’ll end either today or over the weekend. In other words, this could be your last chance for quite some time to get AirPods at the lowest prices of 2020.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.