It obviously goes without saying that face masks are at the very top of the list of things we need to protect ourselves and those around us from catching COVID-19. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are great for normal everyday use, and they’re on sale right now for a new all-time low price of just $0.23 each. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks offer even better protection in higher-risk situations like on public transportation or any indoor space where you’re in close proximity to others, and they’re on sale at a great price today. In fact, they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small particles like coronaviruses — that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks! And speaking of 3M masks, you’ll actually find real NIOSH-approved N95 masks from 3M, Moldex, Harley, Honeywell, and more in stock right now at Amazon.

In addition to face masks, you should also stock up on hand sanitizer now that prices have come down. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are available right now on Amazon, shocking though it may be, and Suave hand sanitizer is the second-most popular brand we’ve been covering lately.

There a few more things you need like hand soap and paper towels, but there’s one more thing that you really need to make sure you have on hand. What’s this additional item that you need so desperately? It’s called a pulse oximeter, and it’s a tiny little gadget that clips onto the end of your finger and reads your blood oxygen saturation. Why is it so important? Because it can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection long before anything else that’s readily available — and that includes a thermometer. Many people who have COVID-19 don’t ever get a fever, as we’ve seen in several studies.

COVID-19 attacks many parts of the body but it typically wreaks the most havoc on your lungs. Long before any other symptoms present, a COVID-19 infection can hinder the lungs’ ability to draw oxygen from the air. This causes blood oxygen levels to drop, and that’s why monitoring your blood oxygen level can be crucial in catching a possible coronavirus infection as early as possible. One coronavirus survivor who has been battling COVID-19 recently reminded everyone of this on Twitter:

If you’re going through this and need someone to talk to I’m here. My DMs are open. My advice to everyone is to order an oximeter for you and your family! Do it now! It has become my new best friend. Be kind to each other. Sending love to everyone. ♥️ — Samantha Reyes (@samtayrey) July 22, 2020

In a healthy person, blood oxygen saturation should be anywhere between 95% and 100%. According to the Mayo Clinic, anything below 90% is considered unhealthy. In coronavirus patients, blood oxygen saturation as low as 50% has been observed. The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is the best-selling model on Amazon and it only costs $24.95 while it’s discounted, so there’s really no reason to avoid getting one. It only takes a few seconds to take a reading so you can do it each day, and then reach out to your doctor if you find any cause for concern.

