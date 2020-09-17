The latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase was streamed live on Thursday morning.

Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps were the biggest reveals, all coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

Other games announced for Switch include Disgaea 6, Sniper Elite 4, and Rune Factory 5.

After months of silence, Nintendo has been surprisingly chatty over the last several months, hosting Nintendo Direct showcases regularly to announce new first-party and third-party games coming to Switch. The latest Nintendo Direct Mini was more of the same, with nine new titles announced for Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Without question, the most exciting announcement of the day was that a brand new Monster Hunter game is coming to Switch. Fans have been begging for a port of Monster Hunter: World for years, and although it might never happen, Monster Hunter Rise will hopefully be just as good when it launches on March 26th, 2021. You can check out the new trailers for Rise and all of the other games that were announced on Thursday below.

Monster Hunter Rise

: This latest entry in the action-RPG series finds players battling fearsome monsters and reaching new heights. Prepare to be transported to the colorful Kamura Village, a new serene mountain locale where players will experience unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. Using a special insect called a Wirebug, hunters will be able to grapple themselves in any direction, making it possible to scale towering cliffs and structures. All combat areas within each quest are seamlessly connected, allowing for exploration of the vast and vertical landscapes with no loading times. Release date: March 26th, 2021

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

: Currently in development, puts players in the role of a Monster Rider who befriends iconic monsters from the series as they embark on epic adventures together. Release date: TBA

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

: The sequel to has entered the ring! Grab the Joy-Con controllers, select the music and courses, and get to a variety of boxing exercises! Players can pick any one of nine instructors, each with their own distinctive personality, with three making their debut in the game: Karen, Janice and Hiro. As players continue exercising, their bond with the instructors will grow. Players can even customize their outfits, providing more variety to their workouts. Several features are included in this installment, including a two-player mode, an alarm function and the ability to remove certain boxing actions. Save data can even be carried over from the first game! Release date: December 4th, 2020

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

: As a result of Super Reincarnation, the boastful zombie Zed gets stronger the more he dies! By reincarnating their way through a variety of worlds, players will face off against the strongest God of Destruction. marks the first time the series uses 3D models, with vibrant characters full of personality and the return of the series’ over-the-top battle system. Release date: Summer 2021

Empire of Sin

: In this new strategy game, players enter the criminal underworld of Prohibition-era Chicago in the 1920s. It’s up to players to hustle, charm and intimidate their way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. Release date: December 1st, 2020

Sniper Elite 4

: Across the largest and most diverse world ever seen in a game, players can look forward to the series-defining ballistics, tense stealth and third-person action. Release date: Holiday 2020

Balan Wonderworld

: As Leo and Emma, players will don costumes to wield a variety of abilities. A costume with a gear ability, for example, lets players rotate gears to open doors or access new paths. There are more than 80 costumes to find, with the ability to carry up to three at once. Change between costumes to collect crystals and Statues scattered throughout stages. A two-player mode is also available! By combining costume abilities with friends, players may be able to reach new locations. Release date: March 26th, 2021

Rune Factory 5

: Build a new life amidst a grand adventure in this heartwarming RPG. As a young man or woman with no memories, players will get a fresh start in the rural town of Rigbarth as a peacekeeping ranger. In addition to protecting the town, players’ day-to-day lives will include harvesting crops, fishing in the river and participating in local festivals. They may even find a special someone to start dating, fall in love with … and get married to! A new battle system allows players to perform combo attacks with allies to take down monsters. Release date: 2021

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

: The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land and discover Ori’s true destiny. From Moon Studios, the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer comes a new adventure in a vast, vibrant world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling. Release date: September 17th, 2020

Those are all of the biggest reveals from the showcase, but if you’re interested in learning more about the new Monster Hunter games, Nintendo also shared a Monster Hunter Direct after the event ended: