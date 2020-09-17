If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

NIOSH-approved N95 face masks are the gold standard in coronavirus protection, and there are actually N95 masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and other top brands available right now at Amazon.

Those N95 masks are all terrific, but they’re also all quite expensive — and that’s why people are swarming Amazon to get Powecom KN95 face masks right now.

They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to work even better than most 3M N95 masks.

Amazon sold out of these popular Powecom masks earlier this week, but now they’re back in stock.

We’re all bracing for yet another massive wave of coronavirus infections now that schools across the country have reopened. It’s inevitable at this point, and we’ve already seen thousands upon thousands of students and teachers forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. It’s obviously a very tricky situation, especially when you consider the fact that there isn’t any nationwide guidance to follow from the White House. But the good news is that it’s really not difficult to protect yourself so you don’t become one more COVID-19 stat. Wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. Practice social distancing by staying as far away from other people as you can. And wash your hands anytime you touch a surface or object in a public space.

Where hand hygiene is concerned, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 12-packs of 20oz Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the internet. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if those both sell out.

As far as face masks, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are perfect for low-risk situations and they’re on sale right now for just $0.29 each — a new all-time low! You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a bit sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth face masks in stock right now. For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

Everyone wants N95 face masks from brands like 3M and Moldex, and you can actually get them on Amazon right now if you hurry. But there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, N95 masks are still in very short supply for healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

It’s true that Amazon is something of a mess when it comes to KN95 face masks since there are tons of options that are completely untested and unproven. But if you know where to look, you can get high-quality masks that protect just as well — or even better — than N95 masks from 3M and the like. With that in mind, we’ve got three great options here that you’ll definitely want to check out.

First of all, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. There are several popular N95 masks from 3M that were found to filter between 95% and 97% in NIOSH’s tests, so NIOSH says that these Powecom masks work even better.

You can easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom retail for $44.99 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $29.99 — that’s just $3 per mask! What’s more, this is a straight discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out earlier this week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock too long.

Those masks are our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If Powecom’s masks sell out again, or if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3 each. SupplyAID masks are just as effective, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

