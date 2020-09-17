If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Feeling tethered to your seat, chair, couch, or desk may be the way that you want it to be when you’re gaming. But nobody wants to actually be stuck having to be seated the entire time. Caught up in the cords and cables of gameplay can actually affect your performance, as you could be going to move your mouse and get stuck on the wire, making you miss a shot. If you’re looking for a wireless existence when it comes to gaming, which will also allow you to game in different places, HP is here to help.

While OMEN gaming PCs and laptops have been a constant top performer for HP, adding wireless accessories for gamers made all the sense in the world. That’s why they’ve introduced the availability of the three awesome items to add to your gaming arsenal. All of the items are wireless, so you’ll be able to play easier from wherever your setup is and you can bring them where you need to.

We’ll start with the OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse, which is so easy to use, it’s silly. This lets your mouse run free, as it doesn’t have any wireless lagless latency. You don’t lose any of the performance because it’s wireless, as it features a 1ms polling rate with Warp Wireless Technology. This is the fastest charging mouse in the world and it provides you with up to 180 hours of battery life. You can charge it for only 30 seconds to get yourself an hour of battery life, in case you forgot to charge it and need it ASAP. It is compatible with PCs with an available USB-A® port. Right now, this can be yours for $99.99.

Going hand in hand with your wireless mouse, the OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is as fast as a wired keyboard. You’ll have a wireless but reliable connection every time and it works just as easily as a regular keyboard. There are 100 million keystrokes guaranteed with the CHERRY MX Brown Switches, meaning the performance won’t suffer. There is zero-lag technology built-in. The battery life is something to marvel at, as it takes only five minutes of charging to have it last up to six hours. On a full charge, this will work for 75 hours. Ordering this for $159.99 now can get it to you by the middle of October.

Lastly, you need to be able to communicate with those you’re playing with. With the OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset, you’ll be able to do that while having the opportunity to walk around your home if need be. This also won’t lag, as it features Warp Wireless Technology that will scour for the finest frequency. The audio will really wow you, as it boasts power with 360° of spatially aware 7.1 Surround Sound. You’ll also enjoy the C-Media Xear™ chip to add more usage. This has USB-C® charging capabilities and will last up to 30 hours on a full charge. You can order it for $169.99 once it retails in December.

As always, you’ll enjoy free shipping and easy returns, as with all HP products. Don’t forget to check out the amazing gaming OMEN PCs that HP has for you. Be the best you can at gaming with the wireless assist from HP.

