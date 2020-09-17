All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in October 2020 have been revealed.

The Mandalorian season 2 will see Din Djarin and the Child continue their journey through the galaxy far, far away as Jedi become a more prominent part of the story.

Other highlights coming in October include Maleficent, The Simpsons season 31, and Clouds.

This has been a catastrophe of a year for pretty much everyone on the planet, and one of the few things to make it bearable has been the neverending parade of releases on streaming services. That will continue through at least the end of next month, as the second season of The Mandalorian will hit Disney+ on October 30th, reuniting us with the cutest Force-using child the galaxy has ever known and his very grumpy father figure.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of October:

Streaming October 1st

Maleficent

Streaming October 2nd

Beverly Hills Chihuahua



Cheaper by the Dozen 2



The Simpsons (Season 31)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Zenimation Extended Edition | Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”



One Day At Disney | Episode 144 – “Pablo Rufino, Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True | Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”

Streaming October 9th

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader



Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2



The Right Stuff | Episodes 101-102 – “Sierra Hotel” and “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”



One Day At Disney | Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Weird But True | Episode 309 – “Cooking”

Streaming October 16th

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (Season 1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost on Everest



Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United



Clouds | Premiere



Meet the Chimps | Premiere



The Right Stuff | Episode 103 – “Single Combat Warrior”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”



One Day At Disney | Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Weird But True | Episode 310 – “Explorers”

Streaming October 23rd

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India From Above (Season 1)

Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures (Shorts; Season 4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead



Ultimate Viking Sword



Once Upon a Snowman | Premiere



The Big Fib | Episodes 116-130



The Right Stuff | Episode 104 – “Advent”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”



One Day At Disney | Episode 147 – “Jason Benetti, Play-by-Play Commentator”

Weird But True | Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”

Streaming October 30th

Disney the Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice



X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

The Mandalorian | Season 2 Premiere

The Right Stuff | Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom | Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”



One Day At Disney | Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

Weird But True | Episode 312 – “Camping”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of October. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in November.