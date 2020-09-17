If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to getting the best possible protection against the novel coronavirus for you and your family, there’s one face mask that’s at the top of everyone’s list right now. Powecom KN95 masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks on Amazon right now. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of airborne particles, which means they’re even better than most 3M N95 masks. At just $29.99 for a 10-pack with five free BNX A96 masks, you should definitely stock up on them before they sell out again.

Those are must-have masks for higher-risk situations like riding on public transportation or being indoors around other people. For regular everyday use, however, there are plenty of other options out there. Among our favorites is the new Safe+Mate Washable & Reusable Cloth Face Mask, which is now available on Amazon in several different colors, patterns, and sizes to comfortably fit anyone and everyone. These masks are made of contoured fabric so they’re wonderfully comfortable, and the straps go behind your ears as well as around the back of your head, so you don’t experience any mask fatigue even after hours of use. At $24.99 for a 3-pack, you really can’t go wrong.

The sizes are both for adults and children, so you can enjoy a better fit. Having to readjust your mask as you’re walking can be annoying and unsanitary. The various patterns and styles give you the opportunity to match your outfits better. They have said that the top accessory in 2020 is a mask. You can also get a replacement filter for a kids mask with this option.

On top of that, another Safe+Mate product is available that everyone should definitely keep on hand. Toss a Safe-Mate Touchless Door Opener Tool in your bag and another one in your car, and you can be sure that you’ll always have a safe, touchless way to open doors, punch ATM and elevator buttons, and operate touchscreens that aren’t your own. 3-packs are on sale right now for just $19.99, so you can scoop one up for each person in your family.

These will protect your hands and help you save on hand sanitizer and help you skin from not having to be washed 1,001 times instead of just 1,000 per day. These are also convenient bottle openers, adding to the versatility. Throwing them onto your keychain makes your life a lot easier when you need to grab one.

Here is the information from Amazon’s product pages:

Safe+Mate x Case-Mate – Cloth Face Mask

Pack includes (3) Adult L/XL size general use soft 60% cotton 40% polyester reusable cloth face masks with filter, L/XL sized masks are 15% larger than our S/M Adult face masks

Contoured fabric panel wraps securely around the bridge of nose for closer fit

Curved fit under chin for comfortable non-binding feel, soft material for comfortable long term wear

Back elastic strap for relief of tension around ears, also allows for mask to be hung around neck while not in use

Care Instructions: Machine wash with detergent and hot water, machine dry with medium heat

Safe-Mate Touchless Door Opener Tool

Touch free opening of doors, drawers, elevator buttons, ATMs, gas pumps, public touch screens, and more. elevator buttons, ATMs, gas pumps, and more. Pack includes: (1) Black (1) Silver (1) Rose Gold Touch Free Tool

The Touch Free Tool features a rubberized touchscreen stylus perfect for navigating your wireless devices, tablets, ATMs, elevators, gas station pumps, and other public touch screens without risk of contamination or the added waste of disposable gloves.

Includes Convenient Bottle Opener

Convenient keychain design keeps it always within reach

Made from a durable alloy metal with a premium matte finish in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold

