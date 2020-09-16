If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re one of the many, many millions of people who monitor their blood pressure regularly, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you. And if you don’t monitor your blood pressure but you know you should be due to a health condition, we’ve got something that will completely eliminate the annoying aspects of blood pressure monitoring. In fact, you’ll actually look forward to using this awesome new gadget each day!

It’s called the Wellue AirBP Portable Blood Pressure Monitor, and it’s unlike any blood pressure cuff you’ve used before. The concept is the same — just strap it on, pump it up, and wait — but there’s one key difference between the AirBP and any other blood pressure cuffs you’ve used in the past. Instead of having to count and calculate blood pressure yourself or even read and record it on a built-in screen, this awesome Wellue model connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android and displays your blood pressure in an app. It also records each reading and stores the data for you so that you and your doctor have instant access to all the information you need.

Devices like the Wellue AirBP Portable Blood Pressure Monitor that connect to your phone are often much more expensive than traditional cuffs, but this particular model is much more affordable than you think. The list price of $59.99 gets slashes to just $32.99 when you head over to Amazon and use the coupon code DQ2TRZM3 at checkout! This deal only lasts until Sunday, so make sure you grab one while you still can.

Wellue Portable Blood Pressure Monitor, Upper Arm Large Cuff with Smart APP, Multi-Users, BP Mo… $32.99 From Amazon| Use code DQ2TRZM3 by 9/20

The fact that it connects to your phone allows you to keep track of your readings much easier than it previously. No longer will you have to physically write down what your blood pressure was. Plus, this monitor doesn’t take up much room, so you won’t have problems storing it.

If something like this can keep you and your family healthier, why wouldn’t you pick it up now? There’s never been a better time to pick this up, especially since you’re saving $27 with the coupon at checkout. The accuracy and reliability of this monitor is high, so you can trust what it’s reading. But don’t take our word for it: here is the product information from the Amazon page.

Wellue AirBP Portable Blood Pressure Monitor – $32.99 w/coupon

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

The smallest and lightest BP monitor: AirBP is only 5.6 oz (160g) in total which is lighter than iPhone X, with its ultra portable size you can take it anywhere and measure blood pressure anytime.

Share report with your doctor by one click: No need to write it down every time after measurement, instead you have everything on the phone, just click “share” and then your doctor can check your blood pressure.

Medical accuracy and reliablity: AirBP meets both US and EU standard. In addition to systolic & diastolic blood pressure and heart rate, AirBP also monitors mean atrial pressure(MAP), and pulse pressure, you can gain more insights about your blood pressure level.

Multi-user management: AirBP supports unlimited users with unlimited storage, it helps manage your whole family’s health without any extra charge.

Rechargeable battery: Once the AirBP is fully charged, you can take 1000 measurements. One charge for one year using.

