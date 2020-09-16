If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, there is still nothing out there as popular as FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks — and they’re discounted right now.

Purell hand sanitizer and Purell Wipes have been big as well, especially since prices have come down.

All those deals are indeed available to anyone, but Amazon also has a special “Just for Prime” deals page that’s full of deep discounts only Prime members can take advantage of.

Since they’re on sale right now at a discount, nothing is flying off the shelves faster right now than Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now, and they’re back in stock after having sold out last week. NIOSH tested these masks and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. Definitely load up on these Powecom masks while they’re on sale for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45 — you’ll even get a free face shield with each box!

Other essential products have also been big sellers this week, including Amazon’s most popular 3-ply face masks for 40¢ a pop, black 3-ply coronavirus face masks for even less, COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks that are back in stock, and Purell hand sanitizer at some of the best prices we’ve seen since before the pandemic. But although COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately.

Most of the deals we cover are available to everyone, but you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people. What group of people are we talking about? Prime subscribers, of course. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Bookmark this page on Amazon right now: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. Check them all out down below.

Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Impeccable Daily Clean: The R300 robot vacuum lets you easily start clean, schedule & customize cleaning preferences with remote control. Auto-adjust cleaning head auto increase suction power and adapt its height to seamlessly clean from hard surface floor to medium-pile carpet for a spotless clean home

Super Strong Suction: The vacuum robot maximizes increase vacuum power with 1400Pa of suction for pick up everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean

Upgraded Smart Protection: Fully upgraded anti-collision & anti-drop intelligent sensor technology plus pressure-sensitive soft bumper, guide the robotic vacuum cleaner navigate around obstacles and avoid to fall down from stairs and edges

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R… $118.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Boost-Intellect Technology: Coredy R650 robot vacuum cleaner is armed with Intelligent-Boost technology, enables automatically increase suction power within seconds when carpet is detected, moves effortlessly from hard-surface floor to carpet, much smarter than ever. Upgrade vacuums up to 1600pa MAX pure power suction strength for an impressive clean.

Upgraded to Easy-Access Dustbin: The 500ml large capacity dustbin is re-designed with wide opening door for easy-access and quickly empty without mess. Improved large washable HEPA filter combo with sponge filtration system helps get rid of smaller household dust and allergens, ideal for homes with pets and allergies.

Out of Bounds for Vacuum Robot: Use included magnetic boundary strips to form a vacuuming zone, only clean the specific areas and rooms you want, 2.77inch ultra-thin design allows R650 robotic vacuum easily reach to hidden deeply mess under bed, sofa and other hard-to-reach areas.

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Boost Intellect, 1600Pa Super-Strong Suction, Boundary Strips Incl… $140.14 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Micropuff Full Extra Long Mattress Pad Cover

SUPER SOFT AND COMFORTABLE: Is your mattress missing something? Add another layer of softness and comfort with the Micropuff Mattress Pad. This pad will make any mattress, even the ones that the kids have jumped on one too many times, a little more comfortable It adds just the right amount of softness to your mattress without ever being too stiff. Our cushiony, plush microfiber top and down-alternative filling will give your mattress the softness boost it needs.

FITTED STYLE PERFECT FIT: This mattress pad is super-stretchy and will hug your mattress tightly. It’ll stay in place all night, providing the support, comfort, and protection that you need.

EASE OF CARE: Machine washes in cold water using a mild detergent. Tumble dry low. This mattress pad won’t come out of the washing machine looking like popcorn. This lightweight pillow top won’t bunch up or pill.

Micropuff Full Extra Long Mattress Pad Cover | Soft Down Alternative Fiber Fill | Fitted Quilte… $25.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

JEAREY King Mattress Pad Cover

ULTRA SOFT AND COMFORTABLE – Overfilled with 4D spiral fiber which makes this mattress pad fluffy and provides ultimate comfort. We have upgraded our thickneess to the most comfortable level according to suggestions of professional sleeping testers. This is the best comfort level for the waist and spine of human body. Let you enjoy the comfort of five-star hotel at home.

BREATHABLE AND COOL – Made of 100% polyester fabric for better breathability than other materials such as Egyptian cotton. And with the newest HNN Cooling Technology in our mattress pad to help you sleep cozily.

SKIN-FRIENDLY – The snow down alternative filling make this mattress pad more skin-friendly and protects your mattress from pet dander, stains, perspiration. You can have a sweet dream without runny eyes or stuffy noses.

JEAREY King Mattress Pad Cover Stretches up 8-21" Deep Pocket - Cooling Overfilled Quilted Fitt… $31.63 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Southshore Fine Living Vilano Lace Bed Sheet Set

Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Sets: Are you tired of your fitted sheets not fitting properly on your mattresses and coming off? Our fitted sheets are 21 inches deep in size. This means they can easily fit your deep mattresses without coming off. The all-around elastic on our fitted sheets will cover your deep luxurious mattress and any toppers easily, no matter how much you toss and turn. These fitted sheets are premium quality and a snap to put on. We guarantee it.

High Quality Craftsmanship & Signature Soft Fabric: You spend all day working hard. You deserve quality sleep in Extremely gentle, comfortable, and smooth Sheet Sets. Our Sheets are Hypo-Allergenic, breathable, Light weight, double-brushed for extra softness, shrinkage free, fade and dust mite resistant. You will wake up fresh and well rested.

King Size: Includes 1 Extra-Deep Pocket fully elasticized Fitted Sheet (78 in x 80in x 21 in Deep), 1 Flat Sheet (112″ x 102″) and TWO King Size Pillowcases (20″ x 40″) – Pillowcases and flat sheets are beautifully decorated with an elegant lace to add charactor to your Bedroom.

Southshore Fine Living, Inc. Vilano Lace - 21 Inch Deep Pocket Bed Sheet Set, Wrinkle, Fade, St… $31.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Loftilla Bathroom Scale for Body Weight BMI

Digital Body Weight Scale – Connect and Sync with smartphone Loftilla Plus App via Bluetooth to track your weight and BMI trends easily. Support popular fitness Apps like Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit, step on the balance scale and get your weight and BMI on your smartphone instantly. East to connect and operate in smart phone.

Highly Accurate – Smart weight scale is equipped with 4 High Precision Sensors in increments of 0.2lb/0.1 kg with 400lb/180kg capacity. Ensure you can get the most accurate weight measurements.

Unlimited Users Supported – Share 1 bluetooth scale with families and friends in home. Your data was stored ONLY in your mobile phone.

Loftilla Bathroom Scale for Body Weight BMI Scale $15.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Sowtech Double Cyclonic Suction Rechargeable Stick

8.5 kPa Strong Suction: This handheld vacuums easy to pick up wet cat litter, popcorn chicken and coin with Max 40+ minutes long-lasting power. Leaves no dirt behind, work better on the hardwood floor, carpet floor, tile floor, marble floor, etc. Don’t worry about scratches

Double Pro-Cyclone System: Our cordless vacuum has international unique technology recognized by PCT, the first cyclone captures 99.95% of the particles and dust, the second one filters out the remaining allergies and bacteria, avoid secondary pollution, releases completely fresh air

Versatile & Lightweight: Cordless stick vacuum offers 9 proprietary design attachments, you can assemble in arbitrary ways to clean any corner from floor to ceiling. Ultra-Lightweight-Main Body, user-friendly for most ages

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Double Cyclonic Suction Rechargeable Stick Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Mul… $71.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder

Time and Amount Programmable: You can feed your pet 4 meals at scheduled times, and every meals have 1-39 portion control,which can help the pet develop a good eating habit;

Infrared Induction: This automatic pet feeder with infrared sensor, when the bowl fills a certain amount, the machine automatically stops, preventing food from overflowing;

Voice Recorder: This feeder will allow you to record your voice 10 second where you can record your voice calling your pet to come and enjoy their meal time

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder 3L Pet Food Dispenser Feeder for Medium and Large Cat Dog——4 M… $48.84 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Samcorn 1080P HD USB Webcam

★【Full HD 1080P Webcam with Autofocus Light Correction】Equipped with Full HD 1080P resolution and adopted the advanced H.264 compression techonology, the webcam powered by USB 2.0 port, delivers fabulous quality image at 30FPS, Thanks to Large Sensor for Superior Low Light and HDR technology, Computer webcam auto adjusts color and brightness for natural lighting so you always look your best on web camera even in dim light, making the video and image super clear.

★【Webcam with Built-in Stereo & 3D Automatic Noise-Canceling Microphone】Built-in stereo microphone, capturing audio within 17 feet, makes your communication clear during vedio time. Built-in dual digital stereo microphone with auto noise cancellation. Ensure that the sound is clear and free of noise.CLEARER AND MORE BEAUTIFUL–Perfectly preserves the facial details with a beautifying effect and makes your skin immaculately in an instant.

Webcam with Microphone for Desktop,1080P HD USB Webcam Live Streaming Laptop PC Computer Web Ca… $35.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

SURKER Mens Cordless Hair Trimmer

Designed for smooth, quick, and precise clipping performance on types of hair with high quality long lasting precision stainless steel blade

Built-in rechargeable 2500mAh Lithium Ion battery cell, offers up to 300 minutes of running time with charging 5 hours,LED light indicates battery level

The thumb taper lever on the left side enables easy haircut length adjusting From 0.8mm to 2.0mm

Comes with 6 high quality plastic attachment guards: 1.5mm 3mm 4.5mm 6mm 10mm and 13mm, also including USB cable,cleaning brush

SURKER Mens Hair Clippers Cord Cordless Hair Trimmer Professional Haircut & Grooming Kit For Me… $37.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

