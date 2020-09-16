If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been hunting for the best daily deals on the internet today, your search is finally over because you’ll find them all right here. Highlights from Wednesday’s roundup include a rare discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that filter better than most 3M N95 masks according to NIOSH, actual Harley Brand N95 masks, best-selling 3-ply face masks for just $0.40 each, Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price online, a massive $50 discount on AirPods Pro and up to $45 off AirPods 2, a crazy bundle that gets you a $90 Echo Show 5 and a $35 Blink Mini for just $75 total, 10% off a Cosori air fryer with more than 17,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, a rare chance to get a Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99, the craziest Nintendo Switch accessory you’ll ever see, $80 off a stunning 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV, a smartphone-connected blood pressure cuff for just $32.99 with coupon code DQ2TRZM3, a top-rated pulse oximeter for just $14.43 with the code DYQFKA75, and five special deals that are exclusively available to Prime subscribers, including a huge $65 discount on the top-rated Coredy R650 robot vacuum and a heavenly mattress pad cover for $31.63. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.95 ($0.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20pcs NIOSH Approved Disposable Professional Respirator Face Protection Masks $105.00 ($5.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $74.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COSORI Air Fryer,Max XL 5.8 Quart,1700-Watt Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven & Oilless Cooker for R… $107.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - Switch $199.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… $99.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $269.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wellue Portable Blood Pressure Monitor, Upper Arm Large Cuff with Smart APP, Multi-Users, BP Mo… $32.99 From Amazon| Use code DQ2TRZM3 by 9/20

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wellue Fingertip Pulse Oximeter 60F, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Alarm, Batteries, Car… $14.43 From Amazon| Use code DYQFKA75 by 9/20

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Special deals for Prime members only

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R… $118.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Boost Intellect, 1600Pa Super-Strong Suction, Boundary Strips Incl… $140.14 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

JEAREY King Mattress Pad Cover Stretches up 8-21" Deep Pocket - Cooling Overfilled Quilted Fitt… $31.63 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Double Cyclonic Suction Rechargeable Stick Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Mul… $71.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SURKER Mens Hair Clippers Cord Cordless Hair Trimmer Professional Haircut & Grooming Kit For Me… $37.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.