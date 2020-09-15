If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of picking up a hot new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, I’ve been eyeing one myself. There’s simply nothing else on the market as sleek, sophisticated, and powerful as Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBook Pro. Of course, if you’re like me, one thing and one thing alone stopped you from getting one. That’s right, I’m talking about that astronomical price tag.

Those of you in the same boat as me will be excited to learn that Amazon is running a huge sale for one day only on renewed 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including three different deals that offer up to $600 in savings. That’s right — up to $600 off! That huge discount is available on the Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (2019) with an Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD in either Silver or Space Gray, which is on Amazon right now for $2,199 instead of $2,799. If you don’t need quite that much storage, you can pick up the same model with a 512GB SSD instead for $1,879, down from $2,399.

Remember, these are renewed laptops that Amazon guarantees will look and function like new, and you have 90 days to return them for a full, no-questions-asked refund if you feel like something is wrong.

It makes all the sense in the world to pick this up as, even if you have a computer right now, a MacBook Pro can be used for so many different programs and applications. Adding a second allows you to have one for work and one for entertainment, if you so choose. Plus, adding a renewed one as the second one saves you money.

Depending on your plans for the laptop, you have multiple options when it comes to memory and storage. Plus, the 16″ display features IPS technology to show you the vibrancy of more colors. So no matter what you’re doing, it’ll look better on the MacBook Pro.

But don’t take our word for it: check out the product information from the Amazon pages:

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (2019) with an Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

16-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 3072-by-1920 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Intel Core-series processor with up to 4.8 GHz Turbo Boost and 8-Cores

1TB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 2266MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory

Dual graphics processors – A discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB dedicated GDDR6 memory and an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience

Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port

Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (2019) Intel Core i9 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS, Space Gray (Renewe… $2,199.00 Available from Amazon

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (2019) Intel Core i9 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS, Silver (Renewed) $2,199.00 Available from Amazon

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (2019) with an Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core-series processor with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost and 6-Cores

Intel Core-series processor with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost and 6-Cores

512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 2266MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory

Dual graphics processors – A discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB dedicated GDDR6 memory and an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience

Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port

Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures

Apple 16" MacBook Pro (2019) Intel Core i7 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS, Silver (Renewed)… $1,879.00 Available from Amazon

