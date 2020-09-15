If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every TV these days needs two things that don’t come in the box. First, you need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. And yes, that’s true even if you have a smart TV, with the only exception being if your smart TV already has Fire TV software or Roku software built right in. Other smart TV platforms from all the different TV makers out there will never support all the apps you might want, so you’ll need a Fire TV device, a Roku streamer, or an Apple TV. On top of that, you obviously need a soundbar. The only televisions that have decent built-in speakers cost thousands upon thousands of dollars. Why spend that kind of cash you can get the same quality sound or even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar?

You might not realize this, but there’s now a way to kill both of those birds with one stone. It’s made by Anker, it’s called the Nebula Soundbar, and it’s fantastic! This terrific Fire TV Edition soundbar packs 2 main drivers as well as 2 subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that doesn’t get muddy at higher volumes, so it’s the perfect companion for movie night. There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don’t need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports hands-free Alexa voice control so it’s like it also has a built-in Echo Dot!

All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $159.99. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal.

No matter what size television you have, this will provide a distinct transformation for it. The ability to boost the sound is what makes you want a soundbar and this is a good one. But the fact that this has a Fire TV Stick 4K built in adds to its versatility. Plus, you can place this in front of your television or mount in, as the hardware required is included.

Amazon doesn’t always run these kinds of deals, so you better act fast or you may regret it. But don’t just take our word for it: check out the Amazon product information from the Nebula product page.

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply.

VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… $159.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

