If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The wide selection of available smartphone accessories out there is a mixed bag — there are so many different options out there that people often have trouble figuring out where to start.



People often choose pricey products with the idea that high cost equates to quality, but that’s definitely not always the case.

Here, we’ve rounded up five extremely popular smartphone accessories that everyone should have, and each one costs just $20 or less.

Doctors and scientists now think that we’ll need to keep wearing face masks for at least another year. Our readers are intelligent people, so they’re taking the recommendation seriously and loading up on coronavirus prevention essentials now, while prices have come down a lot. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are discounted to just $0.33 each and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that provide better protection than most 3M N95 face masks are on sale at the lowest price ever. They’re perfect for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people. On top of that, 12-packs of Purell hand sanitizer are somehow available on Amazon right now at the lowest price in months, so people are stocking up while they can.

All of that is crucial, of course, but it’s also nice to put the pandemic on the back burner once in a while and pick up some other necessities. For example, what about some nifty smartphone accessories that will make your life so much easier?

The BGR Deals team dug through the depths of Amazon to come up with five great smartphone accessories that we all should have. And the best part is that each one costs $20 or less! Examples include a lightning-fast 15W wireless charger that’s only $9.99 and a dual-port car charger that’s so small you can close the power cover on your car’s charging port without even taking it out. There’s also a compact smartphone stand for $9.49 that’s perfect for hands-free Zoom video calls, an AmazonBasics 4-port charger that can recharge two devices at the same time for less than $19.99, and a pair of Bluetooth earbuds with more than 3,000 5-star reviews on Amazon that only costs $16.99. Check them all out down below.

LETSCOM 15W Ultra-Slim Wireless Charger

High Charging Speed: High-speed output charging (Using a QC2.0/3.0 or PD adapter.

Ultra-thin: This wireless charging pad is just 0.3 inch super slim makes it easier to put it in pockets, a high-speed wireless power charging pad can be carried on anywhere. Type-c cables (included) allows our qi wireless charger to work at a faster rate.

Perfect Design for AirPods & Anti-Skid Protection: Unique design compatible with AirPods (with wireless charging case) and AirPods Pro; simply place your device on the center of the wireless charging pad (the silicone ring) to get the best charging results. The silicone ring and four silicone pads on the underneath of the qi wireless charger are designed to anti-skid.

LETSCOM 15W Wireless Charger,Leather Surface Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad Ultra Slim… $9.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AmazonBasics 4-Port Wall Charger

4-port 40-watt USB wall charger for charging up to four devices at a time—great for phones, tablets, and other devices

Built-in device detection; provides up to 8 amps of power (each port 2.4 amps max); (does not support Quick Charge; devices equipped with Quick Charge will charge at normal speed)

Internal safety switch for ultimate protection; automatic shutoff; energy efficient

AmazonBasics 40W 4-Port Multi USB Wall Charger, Black $19.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones

Powerful, richer bass sound. With the enhanced tuned speaker, 11mm drivers and upgraded CSR chip with Bluetooth 5. 0, Mpow upgraded Flame are made for the tough workouts. Isolation replacement earbuds are engineered to create a custom in-ear fit to block out external noise and provide superior audio with enhanced bass stereo.

IPX7 Sweat & water resistance for workouts. Mpow Flame IPX7 Water-resistant Nano-coating efficiently protects sport headphones from sweat and ensure more life span to handle tough training. Perfect for running, cycling, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling, etc. It comes with an EVA Carrying Bag.

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones W/Case, BT5.0 IPX7 Sweatproof Wireless Earphones W/Richer Bass,… $16.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AINOPE 4.8A All-Metal Dual Port Car Charger

EFFICIENT CHARGE: Dual USB cigarette lighter adapter enables you to charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, it works for all USB-powered devices. Please note: it does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge, the charging page WILL NOT show fast charge when charging.

COMPACT SIZE: With tiny thumb-sized (Size: 1.7 inch*0.9 inch) body, it perfectly blends with most car cigarette lighter and sits comfortably with the edge of the outlet. Our smallest car charger yet; it´s portable and you can take everywhere.

AINOPE Car Charger, 4.8A All Metal Car Charger Adapter Dual USB Port Fast Car Charging Mini Flu… $12.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

UGREEN Cell Phone Stand

Portable and Light-Weighted: With a small size of 3.74″ x 3.35″, UGREEN cellphone stand is easy to fold and slip into your pocket. A perfect companion for travel, home, and office.

Multi-Angle Adjustable: Simply adjust and choose your preferred viewing angles from 15° to 100°. UGREEN desk phone holder stand holds your smartphone or mini tablet at a comfortable angle, ideal for watching video, reading, video recording, browsing the web, playing games, or facetime call.

UGREEN Cell Phone Stand Holder Mobile Phone Dock Compatible for iPhone 11 Pro Max SE XS XR 8 Pl… $9.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.