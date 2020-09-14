If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it finally Prime Day 2020? Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find five Apple deals that will make you think Amazon’s biggest sales event of 2020 is finally here.

The star of the show is a massive $50 discount on AirPods Pro that slashes the price to a new all-time low of $199.

Other AirPods models are discounted as well today along with Beats Solo Pro headphones, and you can slash a whopping $200 off the iPhone XR for a limited time plus an extra $240 bonus!

Did we miss something? Is today Prime Day 2020 over on Amazon? We don’t see any Prime Day advertising or marketing, but there are some incredible deals over on Amazon right now that make it seem as though the retailer’s biggest sale of the year has finally arrived. As a matter of fact, there are so many killer deals right now on Amazon that you can even save big on Powecom KN95 face masks! They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and NIOSH tests show that they filter even better than most 3M N95 masks out there. 10-packs are typically $45, but today you can stock up on them for just $26.25.

That’s a terrific opportunity indeed, but there are some other sales right now at Amazon that are even more impressive. In fact, there are five deals right now on Apple products that are going to blow your mind.

First and foremost, best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale at a new all-time low price of just $199. That’s a huge $50 discount and there’s no way it’ll last for very long. These fantastic noise cancelling earphones fly off the shelves at $250, so you know they’re not going to last long while they’re on sale for just $199. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case have a $44 discount as well, and entry-level AirPods 2 are on sale for $129, a $30 discount.

Of note, all three of those deals beat Amazon’s prices last year from Prime Day and Black Friday.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and you want nationwide 4G LTE for way less than you’d pay at Verizon or AT&T, Amazon just slashed a whopping $200 off the price of Apple’s beloved iPhone XR in all six available colors. That’s crazy! On top of the straight $200 discount, you’ll also get another $10 added to your Amazon Gift Card balance for each month of service up to 24 months. That’s another $240!

And last but not least, there’s a fifth Apple deal available right now at Amazon with pricing that seems like it should be reserved for Prime Day 2020. Pick up a pair of wildly popular Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in either Dark Blue, Light Blue, or Red and you’ll pay just $199.95 instead of $300.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199

These state-of-the-art headphones are the best Apple has produced, mostly because of the active noise cancellation technology that delivers immersive sound. You can drown out noise around you, making them perfect for travel. These are earbuds that deliver the bliss you’re looking for.

Plus, each pair comes with three sizes of tapered and soft silicone tips for comfort. So having them stay in your ears has never been simpler. You can wear these for hours without having to take them out to readjust them.

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $154.98

Not many of us have time to sit and wait for our headphones to charge in the wall. That’s why the wireless charging case for the AirPods 2 is so helpful. You can pop your AirPods 2 in and go about your day as they continue to charge. They’ll be ready when you need them.

This offers you seamless switching between devices, so you can connect to your phone or laptop in seconds. The ease of utilizing the wireless case is worth it.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods 2 – $129

This discount on AirPods 2 will get you an amazing set of headphones that you can bring with you anywhere. This has a wired charging case that offers you more than 24 hours of battery life. The AirPods 2 will provide up to five hours of listening time on one charge.

The Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices, so connecting is made simple. Access to Siri by just saying “Hey Siri,” and automatically turning on when the case opens is what sets these apart from other headphones.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

Apple iPhone XR – $399

Image source: Apple

You can get a locked 64GB phone that you can sync up with Cricket Wireless for as low as $6.63 a month, as you’ll get $10 a month back to Amazon gift cards. You’ll get unlimited data, talk, and text and you can choose between black, blue, red, coral, yellow, or white.

Ths 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display is sure to wow you and the Face ID setting makes the phone that much more secure. Plus, the 12MP dual cameras offer Portrait mode for stunning images. Wireless charging is easier than ever before.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB, Black) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription $399.00 Available from Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $199.95

Image source: Amazon

The noise cancelling technology in these headphones is so good, you won’t hear that baby crying five rows behind you on the plane. Wireless, so you can wear them while working out, these allow you to play music from your iPhone or Android smartphone.

These also feature the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, so you drop less calls. The transparency keeps you alert of your surroundings, even while you’re wearing them.

Beats Solo Pro WirelessÂ Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1Â… $199.95 Available from Amazon

