Amazon is offering several hot smart TV deals today that make it seem like Prime Day 2020 just arrived.

Prices start at just $99.99 for an Insignia 24-inch Fire TV with hundreds of 5-star ratings.

If you’re looking to go big, you can pick up a stunning LG 70-inch 4K smart TV for only $685.95, which is the lowest price we’ve seen.

Look, we’re not going to beat around the bush here because there’s really no time to spare. Amazon is offering five different deals today on smart TVs that are going to completely blow you away. Prices start at just $99.99 — that’s right, under $100 — and screen sizes go up to a whopping 70 inches. Even on sale, a 70-inch TV is going to be well out of your reach, right? Think again, because this crazy sale slashes the price of that 70-inch 4K smart TV to just $686!

Here are the deals you need to check out before they disappear:

First, if you’re shopping for a kitchen or a small guest bedroom, you can pick up a new Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $99.99. You can’t even buy a cell phone for $100 these days! Upgrade to the 39-inch Fire TV model for $149.99, or you can pick up a brand new 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV model for $229.99.

If you’re shopping for a living room or basement, you can snag Insignia’s 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $269.99 instead of $330, or you can go BIG and save even more money. The LG 70UN7370PUC Alexa Built-in 70″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV typically sells for $1,000, which is already a pretty crazy price. Grab one today, however, and you’ll only pay $685.95!

Check out all the details down below.

All-New Insignia Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $99.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $229.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in Ultra HD. Insignia is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. This TV is HDR-compatible, so you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $269.99 Available from Amazon

LG Alexa Built-in 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

REAL 4K DISPLAY: Enjoy 4K resolution for your 4K movies and shows. It’s clarity in every moment, with pristine color, light and detail.

QUAD CORE PROCESSOR 4K: Instant and intelligent. Our Quad Core Processor paints images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen.

webOS + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote, Active HDR, FilmMaker Mode, Bluetooth Surround Ready, Google Assistant & Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay 2 / Homekit

LG 70UN7370PUC Alexa Built-in 70" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020) $685.95 Available from Amazon

