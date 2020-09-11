If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re enjoying the evening breeze, sitting out on your patio. You light a candle to set some ambiance and you pour yourself another glass of wine. You might as well take in the fruits of your labor, as it took months to set up your patio. You move from your table to the chairs you’ve set up on your area that are more comfortable. But you realize they aren’t as comfortable as they could be, as they are missing a crucial element to added decor and relaxation: outdoor pillows. Outdoor pillows are weatherproof and one that can handle all kinds of temperatures, at least the warmer ones. Picking pillows that fit with your chair or the aesthetic of your backyard area only add to the loveliness you’ve curated there. If you’re in the market for outdoor pillows, we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at our picks for the best outdoor pillows for your patio.

Match your backyard easier

You’ll have plenty of options to search through when you pick the Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor 17-Inch Square Throw Pillow Set of 2. This include two square pillows that are perfect for your backyard. There are 54 colors and patterns that you can choose from, so you’ll be hard-pressed not to find one that you like. They are made from heavy-duty polyester fabric that is water-, stain-, fade-, and mildew-resistant. The pillows are overstuffed with a soft polyfiber fill made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles that will last a long time and feel comfortable. In order to keep them looking nice, you can spot clean them with a mildly diluted soap solution. Just know they will arrive in a compressed state and need some airing out to reach their full capacity.

Key Features:

Water-, stain-, fade-, and mildew-resistant

Choose between 54 colors and patterns

Filled with soft polyfiber fill made from recycled plastic bottles

Now you can pick the size you want

If size is more important to you than the color, check out the choices the Foamily Premium Outdoor Water and Mold Resistant Hypoallergenic Stuffer Pillow Throw Inserts Sham offers. These inserts give you plenty of flexibility to decorate in your yard, as they come in 12″ x 12″, 12″ x 20″, 16″ x 16″, 18″ x 18″, 20″ x 20″, 22″ x 22″, 24″ x 24″, 26″ x 26″, or 28″ x 28″. These are to be used as a decoration for lumbar support. These will fit almost any color or cover and they are perfect for a deck or a hammock. It’s an accent piece for a resort spa. You can get one, two, or four at a time.

Key Features:

Nine different size options

Used as a decoration for lumber support

Comes in either a set of one, two, or four

Don’t struggle cleaning them

The MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillows will come in various colors and sizes. There are six different sizes to choose from, ranging from 12″ x 20″ to 24″ x 24″, and there are 15 colors to pick. These are made from 100% durable canvas polyester with a PU coating that makes it light, cozy, and breathable. This will prevent water and blot from splashing. You don’t have to worry about getting them clean, as they are able to be put in the washer and the dryer. There is a hidden zipper the same color of the pillow cover and you can open and close it smoothly.

Key Features:

Can be washed and dried in the machine

Made from 100% durable canvas polyester with a PU coating

Hidden zipper the same color as the cover

Find a pillow you can use inside or outside

Stylish enough for in or out, the Pcinfuns Set of 2 Patio Indoor/Outdoor All Weather Decorative Throw Pillow comes with two square pillows. You’ll have seven pattern options to pick from: fish, green circle, new phoenix, phoenix, red, white black, and white leaves. The pillows are 18″ x 18″ and are made from 100% spun polyester. There is a zipper closure to make removing the cover easier when you need to wash it, which should be done by hand. They are handmade pillows that will look great wherever you put them.

Key Features:

18″ x 18″

Seven pattern options

Made from 100% spun polyester

Choose the kind of pillow you want

Whether you want a lumbar pillow, a cushion for an outdoor lounger, or a tufted loveseat, you’ll be able to find it with the collection of Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Pillows. Made from 100% polyester, these are plush fit with a comfortable filling. You’ll receive two pillows that can withstand the elements and there are many pillow varieties available. These should be spot cleaned with mild detergent and then air dried.

Key Features:

Many kinds of pillows available

Plush fit with a comfortable filling

Made from 100% polyester

