You pretty much need to know where you’re going when you hop on some form of transportation. Sure, there are times where you are just driving or riding to discover the area around you, but for the most part, you don’t want to be lost. If you love riding on your bicycle or cruising in your motorcycle, it can be harder to set up a GPS device to alert you where to go. You can’t really have a built-in system like your car might have to give you step-by-step directions. But what you can do is install a phone mount on your handlebars. This allows you to start an app that will give you directions while also mainly keeping your eyes on the road. You can also mount your phone to play your music if you’re riding for pleasure. It’s never a bad idea to have your phone stationary and easy to look at. We’ve hand selected five of the best phone mounts for your bike to pair with your love of riding. Here are our picks.

Make sure it remains in place

The last thing you want is for your phone to become loose while you’re riding. That won’t be the case with the Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount for Motorcycles. This is universal for all kinds of phones, including any that are 3.5″ wide. This means it works for iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, iPhone 6 / 6s / 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 3, and HTC 11. The handlebar compatibility is adjustable to fit 7/8″ to 1 1/4″ in diameter. This securely mounts to your handlebars using a premium hard plastic grip. The premium hard plastic material and a silicone net is extremely strong and durable. It stretches to up to four times its size.

Key Features:

Made from hard plastic material and a silicone net

Universal for all kinds of phones that are 3.5″ wide

Handlebar compatibility is adjustable

Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount for Motorcycle - Bike Handlebars, Adjustable, Fits iPho… $19.98 Available from Amazon

Feel sturdy

The GUB Bicycle and Motorcycle Phone Mount will last a long time. That’s because it is made with aluminum alloy material and sponge, as the metal phone mount will hold your cell phone tightly on the bicycle. You can pick between black, blue, or red and it can hold four to seven inch wide phones. Your phone will be protected and, with a new design, it won’t obscure the screen. You can rotate it 360° with no need to uninstall. You can use this on all kinds of bikes, scooters, and motorcycles.

Key Features:

Made from aluminum alloy and sponge

Pick between black, blue, or red

Rotate it 360 degrees

GUB Bicycle & Motorcycle Phone Mount, Aluminum Alloy Bike Phone Holder with 360° Rotation for… $20.85 Available from Amazon

Opt for silicone

Keeping your phone cradled, no matter what vehicle you’re in, the Mongoora Bike Phone Mount works for any smartphone. You’ll receive three silicone phone mounts that will help your phone stay in place. This works with bicycle and motorcycle handlebars that are between 0.9″ and 1.3″ and devices that are 3.7″ wide. There are three durable silicone bands provide extra protection and you’ll still have full phone access, even when it is inside the mount. They come in black, red, and green.

Key Features:

Works with handlebars between 0.9″ and 1.3″

Three durable silicone bands

You’ll still have full phone access

Bike Phone Mount for any Smart Phone: iPhone 11 PRO Max XS XR X 8 7 6 5 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20… $12.69 Available from Amazon

Built to fit every phone

Providing the widest options on the market, you’ll love the visnfa New Bike Phone Mount. This is carefully designed to perfectly and universally adjust to fit most smartphones. This works between 3.5″ and 6.5″ wide smartphones. There are no tools needed to install this, as you’ll only need to locate and lock the nut. It won’t become loose during strenuous activity and it can rotate 360°, allowing you to adjust it to best fit how you’re riding.

Key Features:

Works between 3.5″ and 6.5″ wide smartphones

No tools needed to install

Perfectly and universally designed

visnfa New Bike Phone Mount Anti Shake and Stable 360° Rotation Bike Accessories for Any Smart… $16.95 Available from Amazon

Save yourself some dough

While none of these options are extremely expensive, you can still save some money by picking up the Bovon Bike Phone Mount. This is similar to the Mongoora option, as it is also silicone and rotates 360°. This works with phones that are 4.5″ to 6.5″ in width and it remains stable, even on bumpy roads. It works on most bicycle, scooter, and motorcycle handlebars and is secure for your phone.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient

Compatible with phones that are 4.5″ to 6.5″ in width

Silicone

Bovon Bike Phone Mount, 360° Rotatable Adjustable Universal Silicone Motorcycle Phone Mount Bi… $11.99 Available from Amazon

