If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re obviously already excited that Friday has finally arrived, but you’ll be even happier when you see how incredible the deals are in today’s big roundup. Highlights include the only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks on Amazon discounted to just $2.63 each (they filter even better than 3M masks!), real NIOSH N95 masks from Moldex and Harley Brand in stock and ready to ship, Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 20oz pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the coronavirus pandemic began, crazy deals on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 with prices you won’t believe, the international version of Sony’s best-selling WH1000XM3 ANC headphones for $248.99 instead of $350, awesome Instant Pot deals with the lowest prices we’ve seen in months, Fire TV Edition smart TV deals including a 50-inch Toshiba for $269.99 and brand new Insignia Fire TVs starting at $99.99, a stunning LG 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $685.95, the ultimate Dyson cordless stick vacuum that you’ve probably never even heard of, deep discounts on luxurious bed sheets and plush pillows, the $250 Nest Learning Thermostat in sleek black for just $219, Roku players starting at $29, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 ($4.33 / 8oz bottle) Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $248.99 Available from Amazon

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $129.99 Available from Amazon

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $105.00 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 ($9.41 / 20oz bottle) Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt, Cook and Crisp $149.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… $99.99 Available from Amazon

LG 70UN7370PUC Alexa Built-in 70" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020) $685.95 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $269.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $229.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $99.99 Available from Amazon

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Red $899.00 Available from Amazon

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets, White Queen Sheets Set, 800 Thread Count Long Staple… $52.49 Available from Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) - Luxury Plush Gel Pillow - Dust Mite Resistant &… $26.16 Available from Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… $219.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00 Available from Amazon

