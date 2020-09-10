If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find an extremely rare chance to get 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95 masks, Honeywell N95 masks, and more.

These NIOSH-approved respirators are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies.

Several popular options in stock right now, but there are two in particular that you definitely should stock up on: Moldex 2600 N95 masks and Harley Brand N95 masks.

Plenty more N95 masks are in stock as well — including 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks.

If you want the same quality of protection for much less money, you’ll find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks in stock for just $2.63 each.

It goes without saying that COVID-19 isn’t just going to disappear once we have coronavirus vaccines and other effective drugs. It’s going to take quite some time before enough of the US population is vaccinated, and it’s starting to look like people will need annual vaccines or even more frequent shots in order to maintain immunity against the disease. In the meantime, we all need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from contracting COVID-19, and we have some terrific news on that front. In addition to surprisingly reasonable prices on Purell hand sanitizer, you can also now get some of the best and most effective face masks on the market from Amazon.

All the best N95 face masks on Amazon are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies, but that’s not the case right now. In fact, there are more than a half-dozen NIOSH-certified N95 respirator options in stock at Amazon that are available for anyone to buy. That’s right — you can finally get the best possible protection from COVID-19!

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Head over to this page on Amazon and you’ll find several options for N95 respirators from top brands like 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more. That’s right, even highly sought-after Moldex respirators are in stock!

The most popular options right now are Moldex 2200 N95 masks, Moldex 2600 N95 masks, and Harley Brand N95 masks. Those are all top-of-the-line N95 respirators that are certified by NIOSH to filter at least 95% of tiny airborne particles like human coronaviruses, and each option has between 15 and 20 masks in a box. They won’t last long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

Once those masks all sell out — and they WILL sell out — definitely check out Powecom KN95 face masks as an alternative. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. What’s more, they’re on sale right now for just $23.95 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s the lowest price ever, and you even get a free face shield with each box!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex 2600 N95 Masks M/L

100% PVC-Free. HandyStrap with buckle, allows mask to hang down around the user’s neck when not in use. Adjustable cloth HandyStrap feels cool and comfortable. Soft foam nose cushion for added comfort and no pressure points. Exclusive HandyStrap shell resists collapsing in heat and humidity. Softspun lining for increased comfort and durability. 15 per Box.

Moldex - Particulate Respiratros with handy Cushion and Full Cushion $99.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex 2200 N95 Masks M/L

Dura-Mesh shell protects the filter media so that it stays cleaner-looking longer. Shell resists collapsing, even in heat and humidity. Softspun lining gives added comfort and durability. Contour molded nosebridge with a soft foam nose cushion for an easy comfortable fit. Suitable for most welding applications and fits easily under welding hoods. No metal noseband to aadjust and the seal is maintained without pressure points. Straps are securely attached to avoid breakage at the seal. All meet heat and flame resistance in accordance with ANSI/ISEA 110-2003, Section 7.11.1.M/LUOM: 20/Bx

Moldex - Particulate Respiratros with handy Cushion and Full Cushion $129.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harley Brand N95 Masks

Disposable NIOSH certified particulate respirator, Conforms to NIOSH Standards and using standard safety materials can provide multi-effect protection.

Covers the nose, mouth, and chin for full protection and personal health. The best protection for indoor and outdoor activities.

High breathability so that you can still breathe even when wearing a mask.The softness of the surface material gives you a first class experience.

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $105.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Additional N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, and more

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.