Heading into the fall season, there’s nothing as popular as Instant Pots as people look to refresh their kitchen arsenals ahead of the holidays.

Today, we found two incredible Instant Pot deals with Amazon Prime shipping that will blow you away.

The hot new Instant Pot Duo Crisp with 11 different cooking modes including air frying is on sale with a $30 discount, and you can save a whopping $50 on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi model that connects to your iPhone or Android.

It might seem like 2020 is taking forever with everything that’s going on in the world right now, but we’re finally in the home stretch. With fall right around the corner, we can finally see the light at the end of this long, dark tunnel. Of course, fall also means that people are looking to give their kitchen tools a bit of an overhaul. There’s no question that the holidays are going to look quite different this year than they have in years past, be we can still celebrate as long as we do it in a manner that’s smart and safe.

With the holidays fast approaching, now is a fantastic time to refresh your kitchen arsenal. Does that mean you have to buy 5 or 10 different things? No, because everyone knows that a single Instant Pot can revitalize your kitchen in so many different ways. These multi-use cookers are always super popular, of course, but they’re even hotter than usual now that fall savings are available. And wouldn’t you know it, but two of the hottest Instant Pot deals we’ve seen all year long are already here.

First up, you can save an impressive $30 on the new Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. This awesome model features a whopping 11 different cooking modes including the highly sought-after air fryer function that people love so much. It’s on sale today for just $149.99, which is an absolute steal when you consider that the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid accessory costs $80 on its own, and that’s for 6-quart Instant Pot models while this one is 8 quarts.

The other killer deal you need to check out offers an even deeper discount on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It’s the only model of its kind that connects to your iPhone or Android device and lets you interact with your Instant Pot and search for delicious recipes. It normally sells for $150 but a huge $50 discount on Amazon slashes the price to just $99.99 for a limited time.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

Air Fryer Accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal airflow; The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector. Power supply – 120V-60Hz

