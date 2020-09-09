If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Guidelines on the CDC website were recently updated to include important new coronavirus tips that we all need to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools have reopened across the country and new coronavirus cases are starting to pick up again, so you would be wise to stock up on products recommended by the CDC.

Face masks including FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks, as well as powerful hand sanitizers are among the most important items — but everything on the CDC’s shortlist is crucial.

Schools across the country have no reopened with no meaningful federal guidance. Needless to say, the results have been less than stellar. Coronavirus case numbers were still sky-high even before schools began to open, and the flu season is now right around the corner. Long story short, it’s going to be a long, long winter.

If any of the people reading this are somehow unclear on what you should be doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself, we’ll break it down for you. Wear a face mask whenever you’re not inside your own home. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds anytime you touch and object or surface in public or that entered your home from outside. Is that really so hard? There are a few other things you should also do though, and recently revised coronavirus guidelines from the CDC specify seven things that everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Definitely read through all the new guidelines, but you’ll find the seven things below that you need according to the CDC. With COVID-19 case numbers soaring all across the US, do yourself a favor and stock up now before we start seeing inevitable grocery hoarding again, as we did back in March and April.

Face masks

Good face masks are the most important things on the list right now because person-to-person transmission via aerosols has been found to be the main way people get infected by the novel coronavirus. When people with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, yell, sing, or even just speak, they shed clusters of the coronavirus that float through the air in microscopic saliva drops. When other people breathe in those tiny micro-droplets, they can catch the disease.

Wearing a face mask is an absolute necessity when you leave your home, and doctors believe we’ll all continue having to wear face masks for at least another year. In other words, you should load up on face masks now because you’re going to need tons of them if you want to stay healthy. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you should definitely stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. Shockingly, actual N95 masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more are in stock as well right now at Amazon. And for lower-risk situations, grab some of Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks while they’re on sale for just 33¢ each.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $16.51 ($0.33 / mask) Available from Amazon

For those in search of sleek black coronavirus face masks, we’ve got three great options for you today. Best-selling Bingfone black masks are just $0.48 each right now, which is a terrific price. If you want reusable cloth masks instead, check out Auline black reusable cloth face masks.

Disposable Masks Suitable for protection, Professional 3-layer breathable earring masks(Black 5… $23.99 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Auliné Collection 4PK Made in USA Cotton Fabric Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask, Black 4 P… $29.97 ($7.49 / mask) Available from Amazon

If you want respirators that you can reuse forever instead of just a few times each, you can get 3M respirators and NIOSH-approved particulate filters on Amazon right now. They’re usually reserved for hospitals and government agencies only, so definitely grab them while you can. The most popular models among our readers are the 3M 6200 Medium Respirator and the 3M 6300 Large Respirator.

Hand sanitizer

Amazon has a huge hand sanitizer section on its website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. The big news today is that there are actually some surprising deals for people who want to buy Purell in bulk. Amazon itself is selling cases of 250 Purell bottles at a deep discount compared to buying from third-party sellers — the list price is $375, which is just $1.50 per bottle. If you don’t quite need a lifetime supply of tiny bottles, you can pick up a 12-pack of 16oz Purell bottles for $136.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle (Pack of 25… $375 for 250 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $136.92 ($0.71 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Other popular Purell options include 3-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles, 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles, and Purell Sanitizing Wipes at the best price we’ve seen in months.

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $31.05 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $24.49 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $13.25 for 4 1oz bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $24.25 Available from Amazon

Want better prices? SupplyAID hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available right now at much better prices, as is sanitizer from top brands like Medex, which is sold by CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and more, as well as Wish.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $19.01 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Lucky Super Soft Hand Sanitizer Gel, 8 oz Hand Sanitizer Gel with Alcohol, Hand Sanitizer with… $56.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $48.00 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.

Hand Soap On Amazon $1.99+ Available from Amazon

Disinfectant wipes

While face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all easy to find these days, disinfectant wipes are still very scarce in stores and online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Purell wipes and Lysol wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so only people with a desperate need who don’t want to use any other brand should buy them.

Disinfectant Wipes On Amazon $6.99+ Available from Amazon

Bathroom and Kitchen Cleaning Wipes, Multi Purpose Scented Wipes (8 Pack) $149.99 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $24.25 Available from Amazon

PURELL Hand Sanitizing Wipes, Clean Refreshing Scent, 20 Count Travel Pack (Case of 28 Units) -… $30.95 Available from Amazon

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There’s are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus.

Facial Tissues On Amazon $5.99+ Available from Amazon

Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

Paper Towles On Amazon $21.99+ Available from Amazon

You should also think about loading up on toilet paper, while you’re at it.

Toilet Paper On Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

No-Touch Trash Cans On Amazon $19.97+ Available from Amazon

