Being able to play some of your favorite video games wherever you are was made that much easier when the Nintendo Switch came around. With the brilliant ability to plug in to your television to play or carry it around with its handheld screen and play on that, the possibilities are endless. You can play at home or on the road, as the controllers can separate or lock onto the console itself. It is one of the top innovations in gaming over the past 10 years and it offers so many options at your fingertips. It is a valuable piece of equipment, so if you are frequently bringing it with you to play on the go, you should probably think about protecting it. With a carrying case, you’ll be better prepared to bring it with you. You definitely don’t want to lose any pieces while you’re traveling or, even worse, potentially have it damaged. We’ve done our homework and found five of the top cases for you to consider. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch case.

Don’t add bulk when you’re traveling

The idea is to not make your equipment harder to carry, which is why the Orzly Carry Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch makes so much sense. This only measures 5″ x 5″ x 0.7″, so it makes your console that much more portable. This will fit the Nintendo Switch console along with the Joy-Con controllers attached to it. There is an upper section that fits extra Joy-Con controllers, cables, games, and other accessories. The outside is a hard EVA shell that protects your devices and there is a handle that allows you to grab it and go. There’s even a small sleeve to store up to eight game cartridges.

Key Features:

Only measures 5″ x 5″ x 0.7″

Upper section fits extra controllers, cables, and other accessories

Hard EVA shell

Orzly Carry Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch - Black Protective Hard Portable Travel Carry… $16.99

Feel good in any hands

You’ll struggle to not be able to find a Skull & Co. GripCase Set that works for you. That’s because each set comes with three interchangeable grips to fit all hand sizes, allowing you to play comfortable and avoid suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome. These add onto the console itself when you’re playing handheld. It is dock friendly, so you won’t have to take them off before putting it into the dock. Made from soft material, it’s comfortable to hold. It all comes with a hard shell protective carrying case that you can put everything into. It is spacious to fit your game cartridges, power bank, AC adapter, and two pins.

Key Features:

Comes with three interchangeable grips

Adds onto the console

Made from soft material

Skull & Co. GripCase Set: A Dockable Protective Case with Replaceable Grips [to fit All Hands S… $39.99

Keep it in your case while you dock it

Don’t worry about having to remove the Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch before you dock it. This comes in five different colors, allowing you to best match your Switch or your preferences. It is designed to fit perfectly in the dock without having to take the case off. It is made from shock-absorbent flexible TPU and anti-scratch PC material. It protects your device from everyday bumps, drops, falls, scratches, dust, and fingerprints. This is a case that fits around the console itself and it has an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to hold.

Key Features:

Comes in five colors

Shock-absorbent flexible TPU and PC material

Case fits around the console itself to fit in the dock

Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch, Mumba [Blade Series] TPU Grip Protective Cover Case Compatib… $17.99

Store all of your controllers

The iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch is a deluxe traveling case that will fit all you need it to. There is a comfortable handle strap that is ideal for carrying. The larger storage is suitable to take all of the Nintendo Switch accessories on a trip. You can store up to 18 games, along with Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con Pros, charging grips, AC adapters, Nintendo Switch Dock and much more. The hard protective shell is made from EVA and is comfortable to use.

Key Features:

Comfortable handle strap

Larger storage is suitable for all Nintendo Switch accessories

Stores Joy-Cons and Joy-Con Pros

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger… $30.99

Store all of your games

The JETech Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch with 20 Game Cartridge Holders allows you to bring all of your games with you. It has a large capacity and is super easy to carry. There is a separate inner pocket for Switch’s Joy-Con analog sticks, along with 20 cartridge slots, cables, and earbuds. This comes with a high quality nylon zipper head that protects your console. This measures 10.4″ x 4.5″ x 2.3″.

Key Features:

Holds up to 20 games

Comes with a high quality nylon zipper head

Measures 10.4″ x 4.5″ x 2.3″

JETech Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch with 20 Game Cartridge Holders, Black $11.97

