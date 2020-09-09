If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t ever not be able to read your texts, make a phone call without your phone, track your activity, or walkie talkie someone because your Apple Watch is dead. When you’re scrounging around looking for the charger that came for your Apple Watch, you may only be able to find an outlet that’s near the floor. Having to lay your precious watch down on the ground while hoping other people see it and don’t step on it can cause serious worrying issues. When you have to charge something that is important to you, the last thing you want to do is scramble for an area to plug it in low to the ground. With an Apple Watch charger stand, your timepiece will be safer and more secure as it energizes itself. You can place these on your desk, on your night stand, on your table and they give you a better option for propping up your Apple Watch. We’ve found five of the best choices and wrote about them below for you. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best Apple Watch charger stands.

Find one that’s extremely convenient

The Spigen S350 Designed for Apple Watch Stand works with all series of Apple Watches. This is compatible with Nightstand mode and it allows you to easily place and charge your watch with the strap open or closed. This is compatible only with the true Apple Watch charger and it’ll work with Series 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. If you have a case on your Apple Watch, you may need to remove it before using this stand. It comes in five different colors: black, midnight blue, pink sand, volt black, and white. This has a sleek profile that will blend in with its environment. The strong foundation holds the watch on its surface. The charger will fit snugly, so you don’t have to worry about it being loose.

Key Features:

Works with all Series

Comes in five different colors

Sleek profile

Easy for any environment

The Macally Apple Watch Stand Holder works well in any setting. This works with all bands, cases, Series, and watches. It will perfectly cradle all sizes and the sleek sophisticated style blends in to be practical in any scenario. You can keep it on your night stand, table, in the kitchen, or bring it with you to travel. The superior cable management allows you to hide the cord. Your watch will be protected from spills and scratches.

Key Features:

Keep it on your night stand or table

Superior cable management

Great for any environment

Do more with your stand

The OMOTON 2 in 1 Universal Desktop Stand Holder Apple Watch Stand makes sure you aren’t low on battery. This features wide compatibility, as it works with all sizes of mobile phones and all Series of Apple Watch. You’ll be able to charge both your phone and your watch at the same time and it will even work if you have hard and heavy cases on either. You can adjust the viewing angle of your phone, allowing you to see it better while it’s in the stand. It’s extremely durable and stable to protect your items.

Key Features:

Works with all sizes of mobile phones and watches

Okay with hard and heavy cases

Adjustable for better viewing angles

Cradle your watch

With a soft touch, you’ll love the way the AhaStyle Silicone Charging Stand Dock for Apple Watch protects your watch. It is compatible with all Series of the Apple Watch and it is made from premium silicone that’s soft and protective. It’s easy to install, as you simply just need to place your watch on the stand to charge it. It displays your charging watch, so you can still look at it.

Key Features:

Made from silicone

Easy to install

Displays your charging watch

Enjoy a familiar design

The elago W3 Stand Designed for Apple Watch offers you a fun way to look at charging. This looks like an old school Macintosh desktop, which is a vintage look. It’s great for night time use, as you can charge your watch while still using the alarm function. It works with all Series of watches and it provides a magnetic setup for optimal and quick charging.

Key Features:

Looks like a Macintosh desktop

Great for night time use

Provides a magnetic setup

