If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some shockingly great daily deals to tell you about on Wednesday, so we’ll get right to it. Highlights include the return of FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that filter even better than most 3M N95 masks, a very rare opportunity to get NIOSH N95 masks from Moldex and Harley Brand on Amazon, Purell pump bottles back in stock, the ultimate Dyson cordless stick vacuum that you’ve probably never heard of in stock at Amazon for the first time, the lowest prices of 2020 on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, $30 off the crazy Instant Pot with a built-in air fryer, a whopping $50 off the only smartphone-connected Instant Pot, a big one-day sale on Fit King massagers, another one-day sale on popular BN-LINK smart plugs, $12 off the #1 new infrared forehead thermometer on Amazon, a huge $120 discount on a best-selling adjustable weight bench, and five exclusive deals only for Prime members including insanely comfy bed pillows for $16 each and an automatic cat feeder for just $50. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approv… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $109.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moldex N95 Particulate Respirator w/out Valve M/L $105.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $31.05 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Red $799.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt, Cook and Crisp $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… $99.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 20% off FIT KING Massagers $28.79 - $98.58 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adults, No Contact Forehead Thermometer with Fever Alarm, Acc… $33.73 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench,Utility Weight Bench for Full Body Workout- Multi-Purpose Foldable Inc… $148.57 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Nurxiovo 850W 6.5QT Food Mixer, Kitchen Stand Mixer with Tilt-Head 6 Speed, 3 in 1 Standing Mix… $115.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PHI VILLA Oversize XL Padded Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Wider Armrest Adjustable Recliner with C… $103.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bed Pillows for Sleeping(2-Pack) Luxury Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Good for Side and Back Slee… $31.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying B… $77.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder 3L Pet Food Dispenser Feeder for Medium and Large Cat Dog——4 M… $50.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.