Body cams have been issued to police officers in many regions because the recorded footage often provides an indisputable recounting of events.

Police aren’t the only people who can benefit from having a video record of events — people working in a variety of different jobs might find body cameras useful.

Also, with protests continuing across the country, a body camera like the CammPro 128G Full HD Body Camera can be as crucial for protestors as it is for law enforcement.

2020 has been quite a year… and it’s somehow only August. From the worst pandemic of our generation and what is possibly the most incompetent administration in over a century to police brutality, food recalls, and everything in between, this is a year we can’t wait to put behind us. Even just going about your day and minding your own business can lead to all sorts of trouble, and we’ve seen it time and time again.

Whether you’re protesting peacefully and you want to help protect yourself against violent responses or you just want to be prepared the next time a Karen has a meltdown because you asked her to wear a face mask in your store, a body cam can be a crucial tool for so many people right now. There are so many options about there, however, that most people don’t even know where to start when looking for a body camera. Don’t worry though, because that’s what we’re here for.

The CammPro 128G Full HD Body Camera is a best-seller on Amazon because it’s reliable, it records high-quality video, and it has tons of storage space as well as solid battery life. It also happens to be on sale right now with a nice discount. If you think you might benefit from wearing a body cam in your job or for any other reason, definitely check it out.

Here are the bullet points from CammPro’s product page on Amazon:

128GB large memory built in: 128G of memory so there will be plenty of space to store all video captured throughout your upcoming working days

Night vision with 1296P HD Recording: This body camera equipped with High-Intensity infrared LEDs also capture clear footage up to 50 feet away in pitch-black darkness

Long battery life: A powerful 3500mAh battery lets you record footage for up to 11 hours in a row 2 inch LCD monitor allows you to instantly watch back previous recordings

Password or password-free setting to suit different requirements

Simple operation: Camera can be connected to any computer to read the disk automatically

Built for work environments: Camera is extremely rugged and durable capable of withstanding the harshest weather and working conditions

As the ultimate security gadget, this Full HD body-worn camera offers great security throughout your upcoming shifts as a security guard police officer or bouncer

