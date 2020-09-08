If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The specific sound and crunch of your papers going through a shredder is efficient and oddly satisfying. When you use a paper shredder to get rid of old documents, bills, credit card receipts, notes from a class in college or high school, or any other amount of old paper, it helps destroy any sensitive material. A shredder that’s working well can be used for a long time before it needs any kind of servicing. The hum of the shredder lets you know how well it’s doing. But when your shredder isn’t up to its proper maintenance level, it also lets you know that too. The blades and gears start to grind. There may be a potent smell and even potentially some visual clues. That’s why you need to keep your shredder lubricated. This will alleviate the problems and make sure everything is running smoothly. Not saying everyone needs to do a massive amount of shredding constantly, but for when you do need it, it’ll be working if you keep it lubricated. Here are our picks for the best ways to lubricate your shredder.

Oil your machine

Obviously, when you think of lubricating some sort of mechanism, you think of liquid. The Fellowes 35250 Powershred Performance Oil will help extend the life of your shredder. This keeps your shredder running at peak performance by conditioning the cutters. This comes in a 12-ounce bottle and features an extension nozzle that allows you to pour deep into the machine to get all of the blades. You’ll be completely covered when you use the long extension. Ideally, this should be used every time you empty out the shredder or at a minimum of twice a month, so your shredder is in the best condition possible. This industrial-grade lubricant comes in a single bottle or packs of up to six.

Key Features:

Helps extend the life of your shredder

12-ounce bottle of industrial-grade lubricant

Conditions the cutters

Keep your blades sharpened

However, there are different ways to handle the upkeep of your shredder. With the AmazonBasics Paper Shredder Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets, you’ll be able to maintain the machine while having it work. These lubricant sheets sharpen, clean, and lubricate the shredder blades as they go through. You’ll be able to help prevent paper jams, reduce static dust and buildup for optimized levels of efficiency. There’s no oil needed, as this is as easy as using the shredder normally. You can choose a pack of 12 or 24 and these sheets are compatible with all kinds of shredders with 8 9/16″ width or larger. Each of them measures 6″ x 8 9/16″.

Key Features:

Helps prevent paper jams

Reduces static dust and buildup

Comes in packs of 12 or 24

Don’t spill all over

If you do want to go the lubricant route, check out the Aurora SL16 Professional Grade Synthetic Shredder Oil. This is an essential part of shredder maintenance and it comes with an extension nozzle for easy use. What sets this apart is the flip top spout cap that offers easy opening, use, and a secure seal when you’re not using it. That way, when you’re going to pour it, it won’t start to leak as you’re flipping it upside down. The bottle contains specially formulated synthetic oil that extends the life of your shredder blades. It is non-flammable and comes in a 16-ounce bottle.

Key Features:

Extension nozzle

Flip top spout cap

Formulated specially

Save some money

Stacking maintenance bills on top of your everyday business costs can become overwhelming. But it’s much easier to pay a smaller amount to keep something working than having to repair it. That’s why the Bonsaii Paper Shredder Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets are a solid option. The pack of 12 of these sharpen, clean, and lubricate shredder blades for optimal performance. You can also choose a 24-pack or a 36-pack, if that makes more sense for your office. This will prevent paper jams and reduce static dust and buildup. They are compatible with all sizes of paper shredders, as they measure 8.7″ x 7.9″. Each of them is made form vegetable oil and recycled paper.

Key Features:

Prevents paper james

Comes in packs of 12, 24, or 36

Measure 8.7″ x 7.9″

Keep yourself safe

The Nuova SP12 Shredder Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets are quick and easy to use. There is no oil on these sheets, so there won’t be any mess. What sets these apart is the non-toxic, natural grinding powder that is compatible with all kinds of paper shredders. The powder will remove buildup while sharpening, cleaning, and lubricating the shredder blades. Choose between a pack of 12, 24, or 36.

Key Features:

Compatible with all kinds of shredders

Non-toxic, natural grinding powder

Lubricates the blades

