It’s unfortunate that it does happen, but there are people who don’t feel comfortable walking home at night. Feeling safe and secure is such an important part of life and some people are unable to find that. If you’ve felt this way either in your own home or while walking or driving somewhere, you likely have looked into ways to remedy that. Whether it’s taking a defense class or throwing some pepper spray in your bag, you can make yourself feel safer as you go. Another way is to add a personal alarm to your keys. This will create noise that will alert people around you that something may be amiss. Creating a distraction can often times stop a potential threat from pursuing. Adding a keychain that has a personal alarm siren on it to your bags or keys will keep those at bay around you and can help you feel safer. We’ve done our homework and found some of the best personal alarm keychains out there to keep you protected. Here are our picks.

Keep multiples around you for whenever you go out when you pick up the SLFORCE Personal Alarm Siren Song. You can take a late night stroll and feel alright about it when you carry one of the five that come in a pack. They are multicolored, so you can even match them with your outfit or bag if you want. You will just need to put on the hand strap to activate the siren that booms at 130 dB. This will give you vital seconds to flee. This is ideal for women, children, men, joggers, runners, and anybody else who is out late at night. This also includes a mini LED light in each of them, allowing you to see around you. These come wrapped with a carabiner clip for easy carrying.

Five sirens to a pack

Include a mini LED light

Booms at 130 dB

SLFORCE Personal Alarm Siren Song - 130dB Safesound Personal Alarms for Women Keychain with LED…

Going to grab your alarm and realizing the battery has died and you need to replace it is a scenario you don’t want to deal with. Keep it charged with the Safesound Personal Alarm Siren Song. This comes with a USB rechargeable battery that will last up to a year after a 30 minute charge. This blares at 130 dB, which will alert someone up to 300 yards away. It can continuously sound for 50 consecutive minutes. You can activate it two different ways, by either pulling out the contact pin or pressing the button twice. This is safe to bring aboard a plane and it has an emergency flashlight built in.

Comes with a USB rechargeable battery

Alerts someone up to 300 yards away

Continuously sound for 50 consecutive minutes

Safesound Personal Alarm Siren Song 1-Pack - 130dB Self Defense Alarm Keychain with Emergency L…

The KOSIN Safe Sound Personal Alarm comes with six different alarms. This has an alarm that will last up to 50 minutes as well and the pack comes with multiple color alarms for you to pick from. Each one will last up to a year and they are compact and convenient to carry. You can attach them to a backpack, purse, computer bag, and many other compartments. These also have LED lights built in to help you see at night.

Six in a pack

Alarm lasts up to 50 minutes

Convenient to carry

KOSIN Safe Sound Personal Alarm, 6 Pack 140DB Personal Security Alarm Keychain with LED Lights,…

Boasting an impressive amount of noise, the Taiker Personal Alarm for Women is a smart option. This goes up to 140 dB of sound that will draw other’s attention from over 606 feet away. It’s extremely portable, as it can be clipped onto your keys, purse, book bag, and more. It is made from adopted environmental and durable ABS materials. Each one of these offers an LED light.

140 dB

Extremely portable

Made from ABS materials

Taiker Personal Alarm for Women 140DB Emergency Self-Defense Security Alarm Keychain with LED L…

The HUMUTU Personal Alarm comes with its batteries included. You’ll receive the alarm that has a clip that’s easy to add to a keychain, bag, or wherever you need it. You can hang it or just keep it in your pocket to grab. When you want to use it and enforce the 130 dB of sound, you just simply need to pull the chain. You can push the chain and pin back in to stop the alarm. That will activate the alarm and scare off any possible threats. Measures 2.6″ x 2.3″ x 1.8″, it is small and portable. This is suitable for all ages.

Easy to start and stop

2.6″ x 2.3″ x 1.8″

Clips on easily

Personal Alarm, HUMUTU Safesound Personal Security Alarms for Women, 130 db Loud Siren Song Ala…

