Remember Black Friday last year, when Apple’s AirPods Pro price was cut by $15 and they flew off the shelves? Well, right now you can score a $30 discount on Apple’s noise cancelling earphones.



Beyond that, AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, just $129.98.

Those are both incredible deals, but there’s an even bigger discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case — hurry and you can get them for just $154.98, which is less than the $159 Apple charges for the entry-level model!



Face masks and hand sanitizers are indeed quite popular right now, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are close behind. And now, all of Apple’s AirPods models are back on sale at the lowest prices of 2020!

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new lower price of $219.98. That makes today’s discount twice as big as the discount we saw during Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still on sale at a discount on Amazon as well right now. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $154.98. That’s perilously close to the all-time lowest price, and it’s also less than the $159 Apple charges for entry-level AirPods. That’s right… you’ll pay more for AirPods at an Apple store right now than you’ll pay for AirPods with wireless charging from Amazon!

$155 is still a bit much for some people, of cours. And for them, we turn to the AirPods 2 with a regular Lightning case. They’re indeed $159 at Apple stores and on Apple’s website, but Amazon has them on sale today for $129.98. That’s right around the lowest price ever, and it’s a fantastic deal indeed.

